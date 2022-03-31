Binah.ai SDK now offers improved application programming interface (API) integration with both React Native and Flutter
TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of general health and wellness video-based monitoring solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that its Software Development Kit (SDK) now offers an application programming interface (API) for leading app development companies, React Native and Flutter. The new support capabilities now allow for an even easier and faster way for organizations to integrate Binah.ai's award-winning technology into their own applications or workflows.
The advanced cross-platform frameworks allow for the development of a single application that can run on both Android and iOS devices. cutting down the development time by almost half, as well as go-to-market efforts for organizations using these solutions.
Binah.ai's Health Data Platform is delivered as a Software Development Kit (SDK) that powers organizations' existing applications or workflows by enabling the extraction of vital sign measurements without the need for wearables, such as watches, finger clips, cuffs or any other additional dedicated hardware. Through the use of virtually any smartphone or laptop, vital sign measurements such as such as blood pressure, heart rate, heart rate variability, oxygen saturation, respiration rate, sympathetic stress, parasympathetic activity, and pulse-respiration quotient (PRQ), can be extracted within just one minute, simply by looking at a smartphone or laptop's camera. Binah.ai customers have access to a comprehensive integration kit and 24/7 customer support that enables an extremely easy integration of Binah.ai's technology, in a matter of several days.
"Our commitment for ease-of-use does not relate only to our technology's end-users, but also to our direct customers and partners," said Ehud Bahat, Product Manager at Binah.ai. "We are constantly striving to deliver faster and smoother ways customers can implement our capabilities, allowing them to quickly move the market and scale. The new React Native and Flutter support is a prime example of how we can continue to expedite this type of integration."
React Native and Flutter are notably preferred frameworks for developing cross-platform iOS and Android applications. React Native is an open-source UI software framework created by Meta Platforms, Inc., used to develop applications for Android, Android TV, iOS, macOS, tvOS, Web, Windows and UWP. It enables developers to use the React framework along with native platform capabilities and has an extensive market share. React Native provides a fast learning curve for developing applications using Javascript, demonstrates high performance and allows existing components from a large open-source codebase to utilize the technology.
Flutter is an open-source UI software development kit created by Google. It is used to develop cross platform applications for Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, Windows, Google Fuchsia, and the web from a single codebase.
About Binah.ai
Binah.ai's software-only, video-based Health Data Platform is the next stage in the evolution of health and wellness monitoring. By eliminating the need for wearables and dedicated hardware devices and transforming smartphones, tablets and laptops into health and wellness monitoring tools, Binah.ai is enabling healthcare, insurance and wellness industries worldwide to access an extensive range of health parameters, just by having users look into their device's camera. Delivering on its vision and mission to support healthcare anywhere, Binah.ai is making access to user-provided health data fast, simple and affordable and empowering organizations to provide quality, personalized care and services at lower costs.
The solution is not a medical device and should be considered as a self-assessment tool only.
