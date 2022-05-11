Binah.ai selected from 2,600 applicants that submitted to the Zurich Innovation Championship as one of 12 start-ups to work with on the future of insurance
TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of general health and wellness video-based monitoring solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has been selected as one of 12 start-ups chosen from 2,600 applicants that submitted to Zurich's global startup tournament, the Zurich Innovation Championship, created by Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich).
"We are honored that Binah.ai was selected out of the thousands of applicants to this highly competitive tournament," said David Maman, Co-founder and CEO of Binah.ai. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with LiveWell by Zurich to benefit the health and wellness of people across the globe."
As part of the "chosen 12," Binah.ai is working with LiveWell in the next phase of the Zurich Innovation Championship on a pilot project. The next phases will encompass a three-month accelerator phase allowing for the opportunity to create innovative products and services together with LiveWell.
"Binah.ai's solution offers exciting opportunities to assess health more easily and seamlessly as we look into new options to interact with and serve our customers through mobile devices," said Helene Westerlind, CEO of LiveWell by Zurich. "We're looking forward to working with Binah.ai during the next weeks and months to test and grow this initiative during the accelerator phase."
Binah.ai is currently working with LiveWell on a pilot project for a three-month accelerator phase. During this phase, Binah.ai will benefit from both financial and nonfinancial support, such as mentoring by LiveWell executives and experts, as well as accessing business use cases. Upon completion, those chosen for the final phase will enter an implementation phase that will bring the successful ideas to life and scale them globally.
About Binah.ai
Binah.ai's software-only, video-based Health Data Platform is the next stage in the evolution of health and wellness monitoring. By eliminating the need for wearables and dedicated hardware devices and transforming smartphones, tablets and laptops into health and wellness monitoring tools, Binah.ai is enabling healthcare, insurance and wellness industries worldwide to access an extensive range of health parameters, just by having users look into their device's camera. Delivering on its vision and mission to support healthcare anywhere, Binah.ai is making access to user-provided health data fast, simple and affordable and empowering organizations to provide quality, personalized care and services at lower costs.
