TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binah.ai, the leading provider of general health and wellness video-based monitoring tools powered by artificial intelligence announced today that its Binah SDK (software development kit) is now available for Windows 10 laptops and desktops with a connected camera.
Binah.ai's award-winning solution removes the need for home medical equipment or wearables with a unique mix of signal processing and AI technologies that transforms any camera-equipped device, such as a smartphone or laptop, into a vital signs monitoring tool.
By just looking at a device's camera users can measure heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), oxygen saturation, respiration rate, mental stress levels and soon, blood pressure with zero demographic dependencies or reliances. Measurements are displayed in less than one minute, with medical-grade accuracy. The technology supports any age, gender and skin color.
"Our technology expansion to Windows laptops or desktops is another step in our commitment to provide users worldwide with a solution available anywhere, anytime," said David Maman, CEO and co-founder of Binah.ai. "There is a huge need for technologies that dramatically increase healthcare's accessibility and availability. As another validation of our vision and mission, Google recently announced it would add features to Google Fit that enable smartphones to measure heart rate and respiration rate. We are proud to be trailblazers and leaders of this important change."
With the extension of its support to laptops or desktop Windows, Binah.ai enhances its offering to industries ranging from telehealth, insurance and corporate wellness, to consumer electronics and more, providing more availability to end users and broader reach to organizations.
Support for Windows 10 is currently available through Binah.ai's easy to integrate Binah SDK. It has minimal prerequisites, offering accessibility for a wide range of laptops and desktops, and uses the devices' embedded camera and support for specific USB connected cameras.
The Binah SDK for Windows is aligned with the iOS and Android offering, allowing organizations to offer and users to enjoy Binah.ai's capabilities from both smartphones and laptops.
Binah.ai's award-winning AI-powered, video-based vital health sign monitoring technology delivers on the company's vision and mission to allow for basic and universally accessible health and wellness services for everyone, anywhere. We are accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare and disrupting the remote patient monitoring industry
by converting any smartphone, tablet or laptop into a vital signs monitoring tool, delivered with medical-grade accuracy. Binah.ai's technology has countless use cases that span fields including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, primary care, personal and corporate wellness, preventive medicine, virtual trials, nursing homes, insurance, in-car wellness and many more. Our technology is in use by leading global organizations that understand that latest technologies and connected services are the roadmap to personalized, streamlined, and universally accessible health services that empower both organizations, and personal users.
The solution is not a medical device and should be considered as a self-assessment tool only.
