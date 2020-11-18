NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Forbes Media LLC and related defendants in the U.S. District Court in New Jersey.

According to the Complaint:

Forbes published numerous false statements about Binance, claiming that it created a corporate structure designed to "intentionally deceive regulators," and engages in activity "characteristic of money laundering." All such statements are false and highly defamatory.

The Forbes report is based on a document which Forbes claims shows Binance's corporate structure. The document is nothing of the sort. Rather, it is a slideshow proposal prepared by a third party—not by Binance or anyone on its behalf. The proposal was never implemented. Moreover, Forbes' description of the document is a gross misrepresentation of what the document actually says.

Binance's attorney, Charles J. Harder, states: "Forbes' misleading story has done great harm to Binance's reputation. Binance demanded Forbes' retraction or correction, but it has refused. This lawsuit therefore became necessary. Binance intends to see this lawsuit through to the end, to ensure the truth and protect its reputation."

A copy of the Complaint can be found at www.HarderLLP.com/Binance

Binance is represented by media litigation attorney Charles J. Harder of HARDER LLP in New York, New York.

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.