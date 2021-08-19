CLEVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third consecutive year, Binary Defense, a leader in the cybersecurity market, announced that it was named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the nation, ranking at #2,985.
Despite a year that challenged the way many organizations conduct business, Binary Defense remained on a path of growth in 2020. Earlier this year, Binary Defense was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021 report, with the research report noting its "strong practitioner leadership and exceptional cybersecurity research" as differentiators. The organization hired in 2021 for additional roles in software development, threat intelligence and other key positions.
"We've been on a growth trajectory from day one when the company was founded in 2014, and we are proud to be among the Inc. 5000 again this year," said Mike Valentine, Chief Executive Officer at Binary Defense. "Cybercriminals used the pandemic to prey upon critical organizations like hospitals and infrastructure, and aren't showing signs of stopping. It's never been more important for businesses to strengthen their cyber defenses. We plan on growing and scaling as our clients grow, easing their burden of trying to stay on top of threats of ransomware and other types of compromise."
The company grew 129% during the measured three-year period, measuring 98 employees at the end of 2020, up from 86 the prior year. Binary Defense was also among the Top 40 fastest-growing cybersecurity firms on the Inc. 5000 list. In Ohio, Binary Defense is the only security company in the state that made the list. In addition, the company is among Ohio's top 100 fastest-growing firms, and in the top 25 in the Northeast Ohio region.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Binary Defense
Binary Defense is on a mission to make the world a safer place through enhanced cybersecurity. With this in mind, we developed proprietary and sophisticated MDR software, recruited top security talent, and built a world-class 24/7 SOC to better protect businesses from cyberattacks. Binary Defense believes our unique approach resolves CISOs biggest challenges such as limited in-house security expertise, lack of cutting-edge resources and the significant time investment required to ensure protection from today's threats.
We protect businesses of all sizes using a human-driven, technology-assisted cybersecurity solutions including Managed Detection and Response, Security Information and Event Management, Threat Hunting and Counterintelligence.
In addition to receiving the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company three years in a row, Binary Defense has gained national recognition for its cybersecurity service offerings. Most recently, Binary Defense MDR was named a "Leader" in the Forrester WaveTM: Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021 report.
The company is headquartered in Stow, Ohio at 600 Alpha Parkway. For more information, please contact David White at David.White@binarydefense.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
