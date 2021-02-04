CLEVELAND, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binary Defense, a leading managed security services provider, is pleased to announce that it has added Ian Kreitenstein as its Vice President of Software Development. In addition, the cybersecurity firm has promoted two of its leaders to the Vice President level. Randy Pargman is Vice President of Counterintelligence and Threat Hunting (previously Senior Director), and David White, previously Director of Marketing, is now Vice President of Marketing.
Kreitenstein joined Binary Defense in November 2020, bringing a strong background and deep expertise in technology and software development to his new role. Most recently, he was VP of Product Engineering at Wolters Kluwer, where he led global software development teams evolving a variety of healthcare technology products. Prior to this most recent experience, Ian held multiple management and technical lead roles helping technology product, technology enabled, and technology services companies.
"We are excited to have Ian on board," said Mike Valentine, Binary Defense Chief Executive Officer. "With his background in software development, we are confident that he can take our best-in-class solutions, such as our Managed Detection and Response technology, to that next level."
In 2019, Pargman joined Binary Defense after spending 15 years with the FBI, most recently on their Cyber Task Force and global Cyber Action Teams. As Vice President of Counterintelligence and Threat Hunting, his responsibilities include leading the Threat Hunting team in reverse engineering malware and developing new techniques for detecting signs of emerging threats and attacker behavior that evade or defeat traditional security solutions. Pargman also leads the Counterintelligence and Intelligence Operations Teams in researching threat actors, finding threat information on Darknet hidden websites, criminal forums, dump sites and social media platforms.
White also joined Binary Defense in 2019. As Vice President of Marketing, he leads the multidisciplinary marketing team and determines branding, messaging, commercialization and marketing strategies. He is focused on creating cybersecurity thought leadership and educational content and is also responsible for initiatives to increase brand awareness and customer acquisition. Previously, White spent 13 years as Director of Marketing at Wolters Kluwer.
"With Binary Defense poised for growth, it's important to have the right people leading up our key solutions and initiatives," said Valentine of the promotions. "We are focusing our efforts on continuously improving and developing our software, offering best-in-class threat hunting services, and of course marketing to make sure organizations are aware of how Binary Defense can help protect against cyberattacks."
