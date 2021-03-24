CLEVELAND, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binary Defense, a managed cybersecurity services provider and software developer, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a "Leader" in the Forrester Wave™ evaluation, Managed Detection & Response, Q1 2021. Forrester is an independent research firm providing global leaders in business and technology an unbiased evaluation of the market based on vendors' current offerings, strategies, and market presence.
Binary Defense received the highest scores possible in the categories of Managed Detection, Product Vision, Vision and Milestones, MITRE ATT&CK, Threat Intelligence and Threat Hunting. Forrester stated that for Binary Defense, "collaboration and partnership stand out as key elements behind its service delivery to ensure that security practitioners have what they need to detect, investigate, and response to security incidents." Forrester also noted additional areas of strength for Binary Defense include "rapid detection of innovative threat actor techniques and the skills of service delivery personnel when assisting clients."
"Being named a Leader in the Forrester Wave evaluation validates what our customers have been saying," said Mike Valentine, Binary Defense Chief Executive Officer. "Our Security Operations Center (SOC) is staffed with top talent, and we have been able to make an impact with our customers by serving as an extension of their team with 24/7 monitoring and protection."
Forrester noted, "Binary Defense's emphasis on cybersecurity research leads to sophisticated threat hunting capabilities." Randy Pargman, Vice President of Threat Hunting and Counterintelligence (CI) said, "It's an honor to be acknowledged by Forrester as a thought leader in the industry. We are thrilled that we earned the highest scores possible in the categories we excel in. A unique benefit to our clients is that our MDR software is constantly updated with new detections based on threat intelligence from our globally-deployed threat intelligence technology which is collected by our CI team, and through research by our Threat Hunting team. Our intelligence analysts monitor the Dark Web and criminal forums to identify new threats, anticipate attacks and learn the latest hacker techniques, while our threat hunters reverse engineer malware and infiltrate botnets. Our MDR software evolves just as quickly as the threat landscape, so that we can outpace threat actors and their tradecraft."
"Security buyers looking for a rapidly growing MDR focused provider with a clear emphasis on security research and threat detection should evaluate Binary Defense," Forrester noted in the report. In addition to the Forrester Wave, Binary Defense is listed in the top 30% of the Inc 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies, the Cleveland Plain Dealer Top Workplaces and winner of the Greater Cleveland Partnership Tech Company of the Year and Best Tech Services Awards.
