CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binary Defense, a leading managed security services provider, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tim Martin, National Channel Sales Manager, to its 2022 list of Channel Chiefs. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.
This is Martin's first year on the list after joining Binary Defense in mid 2021. He joined the channel team with over 10 years of experience in the Technology Industry, including growing MDR channel sales at his last organization. In his first year with the company, he has supported the channel program by fine tuning partner program tools such as deal registration, training, onboarding, and our Shield Partner Program for channel partners.
The Binary Defense Shield Partner program is a strategic go-to-market program for channel partners to grow more quickly by giving them the tools and training needed to provide best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to their clients. The three-tiered program features deal registration, discounts and market development funds, with increasing benefits based on a partner's annual sales numbers.
In 2021, Martin also increased partner engagement and closely supported strategic deals across his partner accounts. He was able to accomplish this by offering sales enablement consultation such as delivering with the most relevant tools and market trends for selling, and by fine-tuning the go-to-market strategy.
"Growing our channel sales is a cornerstone piece of our overall growth as a company," said Binary Defense Chief Executive Officer Mike Valentine. "Cyberattacks, including ransomware attacks, have become more and more sophisticated by the day, and affecting every industry. Our SOC-as-a-Service, Forrester-recognized Managed Detection & Response, SIEM, and threat intelligence services can benefit companies from mid-market to large enterprises. We anticipate more growth in the coming year through our value-added reseller partners."
As Martin looks to the year ahead, his goal is to continue to onboard new partners and help them develop their own go-to-market plans to sell Binary Defense solutions. He notes that "Managed Security Services are now a 'must-have' versus a 'nice-to-have' for businesses. The increase of noise in the market makes it crucial to partner with the right managed security service provider for your clients."
To become a partner and enroll in the Binary Defense Shield Partner program, visit https://www.binarydefense.com/partners.
CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About Binary Defense
Binary Defense is a managed security services provider and software developer with leading cybersecurity solutions that include SOC-as-a-Service, Managed Detection & Response, Security Information & Event Management, Threat Hunting and Counterintelligence. With their human-driven, technology-assisted approach, Binary Defense can provide their clients with immediate protection and visibility, combating and stopping the next generation of attacks that their business faces. The company is headquartered in Stow, Ohio at 600 Alpha Parkway. For more information, please contact David White at David.White@binarydefense.com.
