CLEVELAND, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binary Defense, a leading managed security services provider, was recognized by the Greater Cleveland Partnership at their annual "Best of Tech Awards" ceremony on September 30.
The cybersecurity firm was named "Tech Company of the Year" for the second year in a row, as well as "Best Tech Services Company" for the second year in a row. This year, Binary Defense also was recognized for "Best Technology Solution—Commercial" for its Managed Detection & Response software.
Binary Defense Chief Executive Officer, Mike Valentine, was on hand to accept the awards on the company's behalf. "Thinking about the year we had, during a pandemic we were able to pivot very quickly to remote work without missing a beat. We continued to grow the business despite all of the challenges," he said. "We received national recognition for our technology. And while many of our competitors are in Silicon Valley, NYC, or other metros, we are proud to call Northeast Ohio home."
Founded in 2014, Binary Defense has been listed on the MSSP Alert Top 250 companies globally, and received "Leader" recognition from Forrester for its Managed Detection & Response solution. The firm also launched a threat hunting service in the fall of 2020. Research and advisory firms have turned to Binary Defense experts to help define and shape this emerging area of cybersecurity. Locally, Binary Defense has been recognized by Crain's Cleveland Business as Northeast Ohio's largest cybersecurity firm and a top 10 software developer.
The awards ceremony is the culmination of Tech Week, which brings technology companies from the Northeast Ohio area together for educational and networking events all week long.
About Binary Defense
Binary Defense is a managed security services provider and software developer with leading cybersecurity solutions that include SOC-as-a-Service, Managed Detection & Response, Security Information & Event Management, Threat Hunting and Counterintelligence. With their human-driven, technology-assisted approach, Binary Defense is able to provide their clients with immediate protection and visibility, combating and stopping the next generation of attacks that their business faces. The company is headquartered in Stow, Ohio at 600 Alpha Parkway. For more information, please contact David White at David.White@binarydefense.com.
