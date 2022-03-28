Binary Defense, a leading managed security services provider, is proud to announce recognition by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN's annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.
CLEVELAND, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binary Defense, a leading managed security services provider, is proud to announce recognition by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN's annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.
CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
As cyberattacks continue to rise, Binary Defense offers comprehensive, industry-recognized security operations solutions that include SOC-as-a-Service, Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Threat Hunting, and Counterintelligence for partner companies to add to their portfolios and increase their recurring revenue. This is all supported by a robust partner program known as the "Shield Partner Program" with the name derived from the trusted security offered by the MSSP. Partner clients are provided true 24x7x365 protection to reduce cyber risk with the Binary Defense Security Operations Task Force acting as an extension of their team to monitor, detect and contain cyber threats.
The Binary Defense Shield Partner Program is a strategic go-to-market program for channel partners to grow more quickly by giving them the tools and training needed to provide best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to their clients. The three-tiered program features deal registration, discounts and market development funds, with increasing benefits based on a partner's annual sales numbers.
"We are pleased to be recognized in the CRN 2022 Partner Program Guide," said Mike Valentine, Binary Defense Chief Executive Officer. "Binary Defense is focused on making investments in partner enablement, sales and marketing support, and training. Growing our channel sales is a cornerstone piece of our overall growth as a company, and we plan to continue to invest in our Shield Partner Program to help our partners increase their recurring revenue and protect their clients from next-generation cyberattacks."
About Binary Defense
Binary Defense is a managed security services provider and software developer with leading cybersecurity solutions that include SOC-as-a-Service, Managed Detection & Response, Security Information & Event Management, Threat Hunting and Counterintelligence. With their human-driven, technology-assisted approach, Binary Defense can provide their clients with immediate protection and visibility, combating and stopping the next generation of attacks that their business faces. The company is headquartered in Stow, Ohio at 600 Alpha Parkway. For more information, please contact David White at David.White@binarydefense.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
