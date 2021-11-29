CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binary Defense, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) software developer and managed security services provider, is pleased to announce that the company has been identified for the fourth year in a row as a Representative Vendor in the October 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report (available to Gartner subscribers). Binary Defense MDR helps stop breaches, ransomware, data theft and cyberattacks with 24/7 threat detection and monitoring by a team of world-class cybersecurity experts.
This Gartner Market Guide notes that "by 2025, 50% of organizations will be using MDR services for threat monitoring, detection and response functions that offer threat containment and mitigation capabilities." The report states that vendors were included in the Market Guide if they have differentiators representative of the dynamic nature of the MDR market, represent future capabilities that may drive market direction and are visible to Gartner clients (based on inquiries).
Most businesses lack the time and skilled personnel needed to manage their cybersecurity requirements in-house. Binary Defense MDR is a proprietary solution that monitors 24/7 across an organization's entire digital footprint using a human-driven, technology-assisted approach. Our Security Operations Task Force proactively identifies threats, investigates alerts and recommends remediation steps to help contain the threat. By offloading the burden of monitoring for security alerts, clients can focus on more strategic IT initiatives. Binary Defense MDR customers gain more control of their security posture and reduce risk to their business.
Binary Defense's superior threat detection capabilities have been noted by national research firms, and the company recently released a dashboard upgrade with a visual display of important security metrics, giving an at-a-glance view into real-time, informative, and actionable information about the threat level and security status of the client.
"As the market becomes more and more competitive, we are happy to be included in this year's Gartner Market Guide," said David Kennedy, Binary Defense Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder. "We believe that our differentiators of deception, behavior-based detection of threats, threat containment and outstanding service and investment in our people help us to stand out among other vendors. We are proud to be an extension of the security teams of many organizations across the US and beyond."
Recently named for the third year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States, Binary Defense has seen substantial market success with its proprietary MDR solution. "In a year dominated by headlines of companies getting hit with ransomware attacks, organizations are realizing that they need the people, process and technology in place to adapt defenses and detections quickly in a continuously evolving adversary landscape. Our MDR solution is the protection that helps businesses stay safe around the clock," said Kennedy.
About Binary Defense
Binary Defense is a managed security services provider and software developer with leading cybersecurity solutions that include SOC-as-a-Service, Managed Detection & Response, Security Information & Event Management, Threat Hunting and Counterintelligence. With their human-driven, technology-assisted approach, Binary Defense is able to provide their clients with immediate protection and visibility, combating and stopping the next generation of attacks that their business faces. The company is headquartered in Stow, Ohio at 600 Alpha Parkway. For more information, please contact David White at David.White@binarydefense.com.
