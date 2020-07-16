SINGAPORE, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bingbon (www.bingbon.com), the global digital asset derivatives exchange, has announced partnership with SlowMist, a blockchain security company, to beef up security measures. Bingbon joined their SlowMist Zone and launched a security vulnerability and threat intelligence bounty program.
Bingbon users can now report security-related issues found while navigating Bingbon's platform. This alliance between Bingbon and SlowMist aims at strengthening security within the blockchain and crypto industry. SlowMist connects security researchers and blockchain companies to bring more security to the blockchain ecosystem. Moreover, SlowMist has helped Bingbon improve their security operations through their security auditing, and security monitoring bug bounty services.
"Bingbon values safety and is fully aware that having a strong security ecosystem for crypto trading is imperative for our clients hence why we are fully on board with this partnership," said Daly Young, Product Lead of Bingbon.
Being part of an initiative that encourages others to report security threats or vulnerabilities is extremely critical for the cryptocurrency industry and will help Bingbon minimize any potential security breaches or risks in the future. Thus, Bingbon's security will be stronger more than ever and users can feel safer trading on Bingbon. Aside from safety, Bingbon provides a smoother performance for clients, which ensures that operations remain stable under extreme market conditions.
To report these bugs along with other performance-related issues, users can visit "Submit Bug Bounty". The reward will depend on the seriousness of the vulnerability.
Level
Bingbon Reward*
SlowMist Zone Reward
Critical
2500 – 4000 USDT
512 SLOWMIST
High
1000 – 2000 USDT
256 SLOWMIST
Medium
500 – 1000USDT
100 SLOWMIST
Low
50 – 200 USDT
32 SLOWMIST
About Bingbon
Bingbon is a fintech company dedicated to making crypto derivatives market available and accessible to the world and enabling all participants from all walks of life to invest in a simple and transparent way. Established in 2018, Bingbon allows users to trade contracts of Cryptocurrencies, Global Indices, Forex, and Commodities for long and short positions. Bingbon is also the first crypto derivatives exchange to offer copy trading feature for users.
For more information, visit: https://www.bingbon.com
About SlowMist
SlowMist is a blockchain ecosystem security company providing cybersecurity audits and protection for leading digital asset exchanges, crypto wallets, public chains, and smart contracts.
For more information, visit: https://www.slowmist.com