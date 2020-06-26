BOSTON, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSN Games, a leading provider of cross-platform entertainment, has today announced that Bingo Bash, one of the world's top mobile games, has entered its tenth year of live operations. This is a major milestone for the brand, now one of the longest continually-running games on smartphones, tablets, and Facebook. To celebrate Bingo Bash's first 10 years, GSN Games, has revealed key milestones and major infrastructure changes, including:
- 70 million players since 2010, collectively daubing over 90 billion numbers to date
- 50,000+ years spent cumulatively in-game
- #1 all-time highest-grossing mobile game to originate from India (verified by Newzoo)
- Complete transition of the game to the Unity real-time 3D engine
"The acquisition of Bash Gaming by GSN Games in 2015 was a transformative event for the company and we are thrilled with how Bingo Bash has developed since then," said Mark Feldman, CEO of GSN Games and continued. "With the incredible abilities of our unique, first-class, full-stack studio in Bangalore, we are committed to delivering players the most entertaining social bingo experience on the planet for years to come."
As Bingo Bash enters its second decade, the team at GSN Games has now completed a full transition to Unity's real-time 3D engine, enabling the team to make significant improvements to the user experience more effectively, and deploy changes to all players simultaneously.
"The first decade of Bingo Bash has laid the foundation for years of play to come," said Wilhelm Taht, SVP & General Manager at GSN Games. "With the transition to the new tech framework provided by Unity, we have the right catalyst in our hands to take the next steps. We feel super enthusiastic about the roadmap ahead of us and the surprises we'll be serving our players over the months and years ahead. Happy Birthday Bingo Bash!"
Players who want to take part in Bingo Bash's birthday celebration can participate in a number of activities on the official Facebook page, including a cake bake-off, the celebratory video, and a $10,000 sweepstakes for US players that will take place on National Bingo Day, June 27.
Celebration Birthday Video Produced by Sony Pictures:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38AFThiwoqY
Bingo Bash is available to play on Android, iPhone, iPad, and Facebook. For more information, visit gsngames.com.
About GSN Games
GSN Games is a leading provider of cross-platform entertainment, including social casino games and skill-based cash tournaments designed to fuel every player's inner winner. Founded in 1999 as skill games site WorldWinner.com, the company has evolved into a premier social, mobile and online games company. WorldWinner launched its iOS app in 2017 and has prized out more than $1.5 billion to date in online cash tournaments.
GSN Games also provides virtual casino experiences that go beyond Vegas, as the creator of GSN Casino, a top-ranked and top-grossing mobile app, and Games by GSN, a top-five virtual casino app on Facebook. GSN Games is part of Game Show Network, the leader in game show entertainment across multimedia, which presents original and classic game programming and skill-based competitive entertainment and games via its top 30** rated cable network. Game Show Network is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment.
**Source: Nielsen Media Research, NPower Time Period Report, P2+, Total Day, 12/31/2018 - 10/27/2019, CVG AA%, Game Show Network ranked against Ad-Supported Cable networks.
For advertisers and brand marketers looking to reach an audience of 47 million highly engaged players, GSN Games also offers custom advertising solutions. For more information, visit www.gsngames.com.
Media Contact:
Jim Squires
Consort Partners for GSN Games
jim@consortpartners.com