HOUSTON, Apr. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Binkley & Barfield is pleased to announce the appointment of Harold "JR" Reddish, PE, FNSPE, FSAME, LEED Green Associate, as President effective April 8, 2021. JR joined Binkley & Barfield in 2018 as Chief Engineer. He succeeds Larry Barfield, PE, FNSPE, FTEF, who has now transitioned to Chairman of the Board.
With over 40 years of engineering experience, JR became a Society of American Military Engineers Fellow in 2010 and a National Society of Professional Engineers Fellow in 2016, received the Texas Engineering Foundation's Distinguished Engineer of Foundation Award in 2013, and was celebrated as the State of Texas' Engineer of the Year in 2017.
"I am honored to continue the 50-year record of stellar engineering performance and leadership of the Binkley & Barfield Family of Companies," said JR Reddish. "The future is so exciting given the increased emphasis on infrastructure modernization and improvement across the United States. I look forward to working with the superb team of Binkley & Barfield professionals as we continue to serve our community, state, and nation."
"This transition of leadership started the day JR joined our company," said Larry Barfield. "JR is a consummate professional and is highly experienced, results-oriented, committed, and poised to execute the strategic plan for the company as related to continued growth and prosperity in the years ahead. I am thankful for the opportunities that have come my way and for the time that I have spent as President of Binkley & Barfield. The time is right for this transition, and I look forward to working with JR and our executive management team to help us get to our next stage as a company under JR's leadership."
"JR is one of the most skilled integrators and teachers I have ever worked with," said Brett Binkley, Chief Executive Officer of Binkley & Barfield. "His experience and knowledge transcend the leadership spectrum to bring a new level of structure and discipline into our organizational relationships. As a long-term owner, we know how important it is to plan for and manage leadership transitions so that we maintain momentum and stay focused on exceeding our customers' expectations. I truly appreciate Larry's and JR's efforts to ensure a very smooth transition, and we look forward to continuing the important work that Binkley & Barfield delivers each and every day."
