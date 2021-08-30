SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biocompare is proud to announce the next iteration of Future Lab: Trends in Next-Gen Sequencing (NGS), an in-depth multimedia content hub that focuses on this fast-paced field. This information resource has been designed to keep life science researchers up to date on the latest news, trends and breakthroughs in NGS.
By collaborating with multiple sponsors such as 10X Genomics, Agilent, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Hamilton, Cellecta and Levitas Bio, Trends in Next-Gen Sequencing has compiled an extensive library of original articles and webinars covering every step of the NGS process and the applications that depend on it.
"The pace of development of Next-Gen Sequencing is just stunning," says Joan Boyce, VP and General Manager of Biocompare, "It is now an integral part of not just basic research but has also become an important tool in the clinic. It's an exciting time and we hope to keep researchers up to date on the latest breakthroughs in the field."
About Biocompare
Biocompare, a Division of CompareNetworks, Inc., is the leading resource for up-to-date product information, product reviews, and new technologies for life scientists. Biocompare combines an in-depth knowledge of life science products and new technologies with the power of the Internet to offer scientists the most dynamic, relevant, and innovative resource that enables them to make better product, technology, and service purchasing decisions. Produced by scientists, Biocompare's mission is to provide free, time-saving services to life science researchers, allowing scientists to find and learn about the technologies that drive discovery. Biocompare continually strives to serve the life science community by providing new and improved online services that facilitate product discovery and technology education. For more information, please visit http://www.biocompare.com.
