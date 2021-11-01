FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioDatAi, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT), which is an accelerator and integrator of innovative technologies united in the mission of economic transformation and corporate performance, has today announced a strategic agreement with iHub Global to deliver telemedicine and telehealth services to iHub's more than one million and growing affiliate members and clients globally.
"Over the past few years, telehealth has rapidly grown in adoption as a safe, affordable, and convenient way for patients to satisfy their healthcare needs without sacrificing efficacy or quality," stated Kelly Cook, CEO of ETT. "Stimulated by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on patients access to medical care, utilization of this digital health technology has surged to over 36% across the United States. Telehealth, in itself, supports social distancing efforts by ensuring that care is always available to those in need by triaging and addressing low-risk urgent care needs, along with providing a means to deliver the necessary attention to those with chronic diseases or behavioral health conditions that require more frequent interactions."
As shared by Rick Cotton, Founder and co-CEO of iHub Global, "Through the power of this partnership with BioDatAi, iHub's affiliate network and their families will now have easy access to quality and affordable care, anytime that is convenient (24/7/365) simply by engaging our iHub Telehealth portal. Our members now have the ability to connect directly to licensed, board-certified physicians or therapists through a real-time telehealth video conference or telephone conversation to address their urgent care needs. Additionally, all medically related questions or concerns a member may have can be shared through the portal, with a private and personal response being provided directly from a certified physician. This innovative service has not been available to most people until now."
BioDatAi is focused on delivering new innovative healthcare services and solutions that address the ever-changing needs of the global healthcare marketplace. Along with utilizing BioDatAi's services themselves through this partnership, iHub has also obtained the exclusive rights to market and sell these telehealth services directly within the affiliate marketing, network marketing, and MLM marketspace.
"Today, sensitivity and concern related to one's personal and family health are paramount," added Dan Stammen, co-CEO of iHub, "however, getting easy access to healthcare providers is often difficult and expensive. Here at iHub, we want to help address this need by enhancing our current offerings to include the iHub Telehealth as a service to our market. At iHub, we truly want to help not only our own membership, but those community members in need, have access to the quality care they deserve, whenever and wherever they need it, without the burden of unknown costs and fees that often keep people from seeking the care they need."
"We are excited to be partnering with iHub Global to collectively bring our telemedicine and telehealth services to market," continues Mr. Cook. "The uniting of ETT and iHub Global, one of the largest and most progressive affiliate marketing companies, marks the beginning of a powerful partnership and collective commitment to bring new technology-enabled solutions to global markets."
About BioDatAi
BioDatAi, established in 2019, is focused on delivering new innovative healthcare services and solutions that address the ever-changing needs of the global healthcare marketplace. Utilizing its state-of-the-art healthcare data platform, BioDatAi applies the strength of advanced data technologies like AI, machine learning, and NLP, to introduce a new breed of healthcare innovations that span providers to patients.
About iHub Global
iHub Global, established in early 2021, has quickly grown into a community of approximately one million global affiliate members, initially established to provide membership the ability to earn passive income through the installation of a Helium Hotspot Miner in their home that would mine Helium (HNT) cryptocurrency and compensate participants based on throughput, while also providing a hotspot that connects a variety of IoT devices across a distributed network. Beyond crypto-mining, iHub is committed to work with leading technology companies to bring develop and introduce new technology-enabled services and solutions across major markets.
