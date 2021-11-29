BOWLING GREEN, Ohio, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioFit Engineered Products, a global leader in the design and fabrication of technical ergonomic seating and commercial furnishing solutions, recently launched an all-new version of its "mychair" online seating configurator. This rendition is the fourth generation of the company's digital product builder, marking a substantial redesign and upgrade in functionality since the original was introduced just after the turn of the millennium.
The mychair configurator enables BioFit website visitors to digitally assemble and request quotes on models that meet their specifications from the manufacturer's full MVMT and Foundation seating lines. Numerous components are available to assemble standard units for technical, scientific, industrial or office use, or one of nearly two million custom builds for unique applications. The newly released version is designed to make it simpler and more efficient to use than its predecessor, and features enhanced filtering and component thumbnail graphics as well as upholstery options and realistic 360-degree views of fully assembled chairs. Available parts, upholsteries and metal finishes include specialized choices for use in areas such as cleanrooms and static-control spaces, with logic ensuring only evaluated and properly rated components can be chosen for these critical environments.
BioFit introduced the seating industry's first online configurator with the launch of its "Build-Your-Own-Chair" (BYOC) application nearly 20 years ago. That groundbreaking digital tool allowed users to assemble quick-ship models from the company's Foundation line and proved instrumental in enhancing customer engagement and driving sales. In 2015, an improved version of the BYOC platform, and first iteration of the mychair configurator, was launched, permitting users to digitally construct and request quotes on models from BioFit's premier MVMT seating line, which came to market just prior to the mychair release. The next edition followed three years later and featured vastly improved visualization and the addition of standard and optional components for the full MVMT and Foundation seating lines.
Commenting on the launch of the latest mychair release, Liz Sworden, BioFit Marketing Coordinator shared: "Workspaces evolve rapidly, and never more so than the during the recent pandemic. We reimagined the new mychair configurator to eliminate guesswork and make selecting the right seating for innovative, specialized settings faster and easier than ever before."
Headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, BioFit Engineered Products is an industry-leading manufacturer of LEED® compliant ergonomic seating, GREENGUARD Gold certified cafeteria and mobile folding tables, book trucks, carts, and specialty products for high-tech, laboratory, healthcare, education, industrial, office and custom applications. To try the new online seating configurator, visit mychair.biofit.com and to learn more about BioFit, visit http://www.biofit.com, call 800-597-0246 or email biofit@biofit.com.
