MADISON, Wis., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioForward Wisconsin, the collective voice of Wisconsin's robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster, representing more than 220 member organizations, has announced the winners of the sixth annual Wisconsin Biohealth Awards.
These awards showcase leadership and innovation in Wisconsin's biohealth industry and specifically recognize scientific and business successes that have made Wisconsin a leader in integrated health solutions.
The 2021 winners: Hector F. DeLuca Scientific Achievement Award—Dr. Fred Lee Jr., Wisconsin Biohealth Business Achievement Award—Terry Sivesind.
Fred T. Lee Jr., MD, is a Professor of Radiology, Biomedical Engineering, and Urology, The Robert A. Turrell Professor of Imaging Science, and Chief, Abdominal Intervention at UW Health. As an early pioneer in percutaneous tumor ablation, he established the tumor ablation laboratory at Wisconsin in 1995, one of the first of its type in the world. His work has resulted in over 250 scientific publications, 22 book chapters, greater than 60 major awards, including multiple "Best Doctor" awards, 25 patents and inventions, and substantial federal and industrial grant support. The tumor ablation laboratory draws patients from all over the world to Madison for cancer treatment. He is an inventor of two of the world's most widely applied tumor ablation devices used for cure, prolongation of life, or relief of symptoms in over 50,000 cancer patients. Another of his inventions was recently designated as a Breakthrough Device by the FDA. Dr. Lee is a founder of two venture-backed medical device companies and is a board member and Senior Medical Advisor for Histosonics, Inc.
Terry Sivesind is an established entrepreneurial business leader whose career in biotechnology started as one of the early employees at Promega. After leaving Promega to help form PanVera Corporation, Terry was a co-founder in a series of biotech companies, including MirusBio, TakaraBio USA, Metabiologics, Renovar, and Cellectar. He also co-founded Wisconsin Investment Partners, MERLIN Mentors, MadWorks Seed Business Accelerator, and StartingBlock Madison. These entrepreneurial support groups are all still in operation today, providing resources to the Wisconsin start-up community. In addition, Terry created the Silver Lining Foundation to provide grassroots donations to local entrepreneurs and residents in need of assistance.
"BioForward Wisconsin is excited to return to live events and honored to announce this year's Wisconsin Biohealth Award winners," said Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward. "Dr. Lee and Mr. Sivesind embody the ideal candidate for these awards due to their globally recognized research achievements and entrepreneurial support that have led to major medical advances in treating diseases and improving health outcomes. These awards are a testament to the ingenuity, passion, and vision of our awardees."
The Wisconsin Biohealth Summit, this year live and in person (October 7, 2021) at the majestic Overture Center for the arts, will celebrate the resilience and creativity of the Wisconsin Biohealth Industry as it thrived through the challenges of the pandemic. This year's award ceremony will be held during a special lunch reception designed to honor the awardees.
