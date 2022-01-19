TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will focus on the origin and biology of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. More specifically, the featured speaker will detail how our immune system responds to infection, how variants such as Omicron emerge and the featured speaker will also delineate the different outcomes that can result, including long COVID. The webinar will also be open to questions should you wish to discuss any other topics of interest relating to this virus.
Register for the webinar to learn everything that is presently known about this virus and the diseases it causes.
Join Benjamin tenOever, PhD, Professor of Microbiology and the Director of the Virus Research Institute, New York University, for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2pm EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Biology of SARS-CoV-2: Past, Present and Future.
