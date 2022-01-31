FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 16, 2022, FindBiometrics will launch the highly anticipated 19th Annual Year in Review survey results at the first virtual Identity Summit of the year: a full day of dynamic conversations about biometrics in finance, identity in the enterprise, mobile ID, leading biometric modalities, and controversial topics like facial recognition and privacy. Register at this link: https://cvent.me/zkvvG1?RefId=pr
Sponsored by FacePhi, FaceTec, and Oosto, the summit will feature keynotes and fireside chats with the brightest minds in digital identity, including:
- Maxine Most, Principal, Acuity Market Intelligence
- Sanjib Kalita, Editor-in-Chief, Money20/20
- Danielle VanZandt, Security Analyst, Frost & Sullivan
- Jay Meier, SVP of North American Operations, FaceTec
- Javier Mira, CEO, FacePhi
- The state of ethical facial recognition
- The top biometrics modalities and vertical markets
- Biometrics in healthcare, finance, and travel
- The ongoing identity verification boom
- Hybrid workforce solutions
- Secure cloud, edge AI, and much more
This full-day virtual event will serve as the stage for announcing the results of the biometrics industry's most comprehensive annual survey. Attendees will be the first to receive the 19th Annual FindBiometrics Year in Review report, featuring detailed survey data and analysis.
To inquire about available sponsorship opportunities, contact:
Doug OGorden, Director of Digital Media and Events, FindBiometrics, doug@findbiometrics.com
Lisa Sherman, Sales Executive, The ChannelPro Network, lisa@channelpronetwork.com
