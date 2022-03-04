NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometrics Market by End-user (Government, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The biometrics market share is expected to increase by USD 25.63 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.18%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing need for surveillance and security and the rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high installation and maintenance costs for biometrics will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
The biometrics market report is segmented by End-user (Government, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany are the key market for biometrics in North America.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Major Biometrics Market Vendors
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Aware Inc.
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- IDEMIA
- M2SYS Technology
- NEC Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Secunet Security Networks AG
- Thales Group
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Biometrics Market Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the electronic equipment and instruments market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- After-sales service
Related Reports:
Smart Gas Meters Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Roll to Roll Flexible Electronics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Biometrics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 12.18%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 25.63 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.00
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ASSA ABLOY AB, Aware Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., IDEMIA, M2SYS Technology, NEC Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Secunet Security Networks AG, and Thales Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 After-sales service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Government
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Others
Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Drivers
8.1.1 Increasing need for surveillance and security
8.1.2 Rise in deployments of biometrics in various end-user industries
8.1.3 Increasing government initiatives for implementing biometrics
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High installation and maintenance costs for biometrics
8.2.2 Privacy concerns related to use of biometric systems
8.2.3 Stringent regulations and standards
Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing role of multimodal biometrics solutions
8.3.2 Rise in popularity of face and voice recognition biometrics in BFSI sector
8.3.3 Adoption of behavioral biometrics
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ASSA ABLOY AB
Exhibit 47: ASSA ABLOY AB - Overview
Exhibit 48: ASSA ABLOY AB - Business segments
Exhibit 49: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key news
Exhibit 50: ASSA ABLOY AB - Key offerings
Exhibit 51: ASSA ABLOY AB - Segment focus
10.4 Aware Inc.
Exhibit 52: Aware Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Aware Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Aware Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 55: Aware Inc. - Key offerings
10.5 Cognitec Systems GmbH
Exhibit 56: Cognitec Systems GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 57: Cognitec Systems GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Cognitec Systems GmbH - Key offerings
10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.
Exhibit 59: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Fujitsu Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings
10.7 IDEMIA
Exhibit 62: IDEMIA - Overview
Exhibit 63: IDEMIA - Product and service
Exhibit 64: IDEMIA - Key offerings
10.8 M2SYS Technology
Exhibit 65: M2SYS Technology - Overview
Exhibit 66: M2SYS Technology - Product and service
Exhibit 67: M2SYS Technology - Key offerings
10.9 NEC Corp.
Exhibit 68: NEC Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 69: NEC Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: NEC Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: NEC Corp. - Segment focus
10.10 Qualcomm Inc.
Exhibit 72: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 75: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Secunet Security Networks AG
Exhibit 77: Secunet Security Networks AG - Overview
Exhibit 78: Secunet Security Networks AG - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Secunet Security Networks AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: Secunet Security Networks AG - Segment focus
10.12 Thales Group
Exhibit 81: Thales Group - Overview
Exhibit 82: Thales Group - Business segments
Exhibit 83: Thales Group - Key news
Exhibit 84: Thales Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 89: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biometrics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-25-63-bn-increasing-need-for-surveillance-and-security-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301495670.html
SOURCE Technavio