LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biospectal SA, the remote patient monitoring biosensing software company, today announced the Biospectal OptiBP™ smartphone blood pressure monitoring app and data platform has been named a winner in the Health category for Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries — from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence and more. Biospectal OptiBP for Android launched in public beta in January 2021. Biospectal OptiBP for iOS is currently in alpha and is planned for public beta launch in the second half of 2021. View a short video of how Biospectal OptiBP works here.
Featured in the Winter 2021 print issue of Fast Company, the final list includes global giants, intrepid startups, research that is fresh from the labs and recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. While not all of the products, services, and technological developments are on the market yet, they're reaching key milestones. All submissions were judged based on their relevancy, ingenuity, and current and potential cultural and business impact.
"It's an honor for us to be recognized not only for the positive impact we have made in the last 12 months, but also for the transformation OptiBP will drive for consumers, businesses, and society at large over the next five years and beyond," said Biospectal CEO and co-founder, Eliott Jones. "Winning the Health category for The Next Big Things in Tech further validates that Biospectal is on the right track with its mission to democratize access to blood pressure monitoring and management globally via easy to access, easy to use, medical grade applications in consumer mobile devices."
The World Health Organization estimates 1.3Bn people worldwide have hypertension. Dubbed the "silent killer," only one in five people afflicted with hypertension have control over the condition. Democratizing blood pressure management at global scale enables population scale improvement in addressing the most prevalent chronic health condition globally. Biospectal's OptiBP is a prime example of a broader transition to remote patient monitoring that moves the clinical process and capability out of the professional setting to the 'point of patient,' lowering cost and improving effectiveness.
Biospectal's OptiBP app enables anyone with a smartphone to monitor their blood pressure easily and quickly — anytime, anywhere just by placing a fingertip on a smartphone camera lens. OptiBP records blood flow using a breakthrough optical signal processing algorithm to "see" the pulse and estimate blood pressure. The process takes 20 seconds – half the time of a typical blood pressure cuff. As a pure software solution rather than a wearable, anyone in the world with a smartphone can transform their device into a connected, smart, clinical-grade monitor in the time it takes to download and install an app. In addition to revolutionizing access and user experience, OptiBP connects users' data effortlessly to their doctor, enabling insight and improved treatment regimens that achieve the ultimate goal of improving health, longevity and quality of life. In short, Biospectal OptiBP replaces the bulky, inconvenient, and antiquated traditional blood pressure cuff with the built in camera sensor and connected data capabilities of the phone people already carry with them every day.
Biospectal OptiBP has been validated by extensive independent, third-party research, with results confirming its clinical grade accuracy published in http:// Scientific Reports in Nature. Further clinical study results published in Blood Pressure Monitoring Journal confirmed Biospectal OptiBP app's achievement of the ISO 81060-2 international standard for blood pressure measurement device accuracy. No other blood pressure monitoring and management solution on the market offers both the convenience of an app based approach and medical-grade accuracy of Biospectal OptiBP.
"Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we're honored to bring attention to them today," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.
The Winter 2021/2022 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 7. Click here to see the final list.
About Biospectal
Biospectal SA is the remote monitoring and biosensing software company focused on the worldwide democratization of clinical monitoring. We make it easy for hypertension patients and health-conscious consumers to take on hypertension, the 'silent killer' and #1 chronic health condition worldwide. Biospectal's OptiBP™ smartphone application and data platform removes the traditional blood pressure cuff barrier and enables frequent and intelligent blood pressure tracking via a fingertip applied to a smartphone camera lens. By optically measuring blood flow through the skin, our proprietary algorithm turns light information into blood pressure values. Now, anyone with a smartphone can have the convenience of a connected blood pressure monitor with them anytime, anywhere.
Founded July 2017, Biospectal is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with an additional office in Silicon Valley. Biospectal's clinically validated, patented technology was developed in collaboration with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology and represents 10+ years of non-invasive optical biosensing R&D. Read our news, follow us on LinkedIn, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, or learn more at https://biospectal.com.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
