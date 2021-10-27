LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the 2021 BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. The winning BioTech Breakthrough selections showcase technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in biotechnology solutions across the globe.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"30% of private-sector R&D is spent in biology-related industries. And no wonder when advances in biological sciences, combined with the accelerating development of computing, data processing and AI, are already improving our response to global challenges from climate change to pandemics and beyond," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. "These new capabilities and applications are truly fueling a new wave of innovation that can impact everything from healthcare and agriculture, to consumer goods and energy. We are passionate about what these breakthrough technologies can do for the world and we are thrilled to recognize these standout biotechnology companies, services and products in our inaugural program."

All winners were judged on the following BioTech Breakthrough criteria: Innovation, Performance, East-of-Use and Manageability, Functionality, Value and Impact.

The winners of the 2021 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program include:

Industry Leadership    

BioTech Company CEO of the Year: BioLab Sciences

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in BioTech: Atomwise

Overall BioTech Solution of the Year: Amgen

Overall BioTech Company of the Year: Gilead Sciences

BioPharma    

Vaccine Innovation of the Year: Pfizer-BioNTech

Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year: Waters Corporation

Therapeutics    

Therapeutics Innovation of the Year: BigHat Biosciences

Therapeutics Company of the Year: Elevation Oncology

Diagnostics    

Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year: Cardio Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Testing Solution of the Year: Karius

Diagnostics Innovation of the Year: Lucid Diagnostics

Cell Biology    

Cell Biology Product of the Year: Orbillion Bio

Stem Cell Innovation of the Year: Curi Bio

Food Science    

Food Science Company of the Year: Moolec Science

Data & Analytics    

Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Unlearn.ai

Medical Technology    

Oncology Innovation of the Year: IONIQ Sciences

MedTech Innovation of the Year: Obsidio

BioInformatics    

BioInformatics Company of the Year: Verantos

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughawards.com

