LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the 2021 BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. The winning BioTech Breakthrough selections showcase technologies and companies that push ingenuity and exemplify the best in biotechnology solutions across the globe.
The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
"30% of private-sector R&D is spent in biology-related industries. And no wonder when advances in biological sciences, combined with the accelerating development of computing, data processing and AI, are already improving our response to global challenges from climate change to pandemics and beyond," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. "These new capabilities and applications are truly fueling a new wave of innovation that can impact everything from healthcare and agriculture, to consumer goods and energy. We are passionate about what these breakthrough technologies can do for the world and we are thrilled to recognize these standout biotechnology companies, services and products in our inaugural program."
All winners were judged on the following BioTech Breakthrough criteria: Innovation, Performance, East-of-Use and Manageability, Functionality, Value and Impact.
The winners of the 2021 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program include:
Industry Leadership
BioTech Company CEO of the Year: BioLab Sciences
Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in BioTech: Atomwise
Overall BioTech Solution of the Year: Amgen
Overall BioTech Company of the Year: Gilead Sciences
BioPharma
Vaccine Innovation of the Year: Pfizer-BioNTech
Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year: Waters Corporation
Therapeutics
Therapeutics Innovation of the Year: BigHat Biosciences
Therapeutics Company of the Year: Elevation Oncology
Diagnostics
Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year: Cardio Diagnostics
Infectious Disease Testing Solution of the Year: Karius
Diagnostics Innovation of the Year: Lucid Diagnostics
Cell Biology
Cell Biology Product of the Year: Orbillion Bio
Stem Cell Innovation of the Year: Curi Bio
Food Science
Food Science Company of the Year: Moolec Science
Data & Analytics
Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Unlearn.ai
Medical Technology
Oncology Innovation of the Year: IONIQ Sciences
MedTech Innovation of the Year: Obsidio
BioInformatics
BioInformatics Company of the Year: Verantos
About BioTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughawards.com
Media Contact
Bryan Vaughn, BioTech Breakthrough Awards, 949.529.4120, Bryan@BioTechBreakThroughAwards.com
SOURCE BioTech Breakthrough Awards