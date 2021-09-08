NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotia, Inc., a company that delivers proprietary analytical software for infectious disease diagnostics, is experiencing rapid adoption by clinical researchers worldwide of its user-friendly software platform for the comprehensive surveillance  and deeper insights into COVID-19 viral genetic variants.

Biotia's COVID-DX software has been optimized for researchers sequencing COVID-19 clinical specimens and wastewater samples using the popular ARTIC, amplicon-based approach, as well as a hybridization-capture based method. COVID-DX includes lineage, clade and variant calling, up-to-date CDC variant classifications and insights, phylogenetic analysis, and FASTA files for downstream analysis and GISAID submission.

"As SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve and sub-lineages of the Delta variant emerge, ongoing sequencing surveillance and advanced tools to aid researchers and clinicians in the interpretation of their results is essential. We view Biotia's COVID-DX software as a key global tool in this mission to identify, isolate and fight infectious diseases," said Bradley A. Connor, M.D., President of the GeoSentinel Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable foundation which supports the work of GeoSentinel, a worldwide emerging infectious disease surveillance and research network.

Biotia has also conducted extensive validation of COVID-DX by providing sequencing support to surveillance centers nationally. Leveraging COVID-DX, Biotia published a report on the first hospitalization in New York of a Delta vaccine-breakthrough case that linked SARS-CoV-2 sequence data with clinical details and outcomes.

"Our advanced technology supports NGS-based surveillance by implementing insightful variant and lineage reporting in agreement with the CDC classifications," said Niamh B. O'Hara, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Biotia. "COVID-DX is being used by a wide variety of researchers in government, academia, healthcare and biopharma companies".

Operating out of their Brooklyn-based CLIA lab, Biotia offers a complete solution for COVID-19 testing including rapid diagnostics, sequencing services, and software analytics.

About Biotia

Biotia is a health tech company located in New York, NY that leverages sequencing-based technology and proprietary AI-powered software to rapidly and accurately identify microorganisms and antimicrobial resistance. Their mission is to fight infectious disease by deploying a leading reference library of microbes worldwide. Biotia, a spinout company of Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech has a New York State CLIA lab for COVID-19 testing affiliated with SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biotias-newest-software-for-sars-cov-2-genetic-surveillance-sees-rapid-adoption-by-researchers-seeking-deeper-insights-301371012.html

SOURCE Biotia

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.