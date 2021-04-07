ELMHURST, Ill., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the industry leader in cutting-edge bird control technology, Bird-X is front and center with innovative products to effectively deter pest animals. Our latest innovation, the Bird-X Indoor Laser, is becoming exceedingly popular among facilities managers and bird control professionals. Laser bird deterrents are a well-documented way to repel pest birds without the use of harmful chemicals or inhumane traps. All Bird-X Lasers are completely silent, so they're ideal for a location where noise is a concern. With a range of up to 10,000 square feet, the persistent red and green lasers of Bird-X Indoor Laser Devices flash the area and the pest animal with disorienting laser, making them feel irritated and unwelcome. The powerful and safe Class E 3R "fat beam" laser diodes create multiple random patterns that prevent pest animals from acclimating, keeping them away permanently. Since the deterrent works by bothering the pests' eyesight, it is reliably effective against a variety of pest animals including common pest bird species, bats and small mammals.
"Over the last few years, deploying lasers has become an extremely innovative, affordable, and humane way to manage light to medium bird pressure. We've experienced amazing results even with stubborn, roosting pigeons in the dark corners of large facilities," said Josh Pierce, Sales Manager at Bird-X.
All Bird-X lasers are pre-programmed and can be used night or day in darker areas. The indoor laser comes ready to mount with the included bracket and includes a remote control for added functionality and ease of use. The convenient and flexible coverage makes laser bird control perfect for a wide array of locations including warehouses, loading docks, factories, storage spaces, convention centers, attics and more.
About Bird-X: For over 50 years, Bird-X continues to be the industry leader for humane and eco-friendly bird and wildlife control products. The company is dedicated to protecting human health, wildlife and the environment with innovative solutions.
