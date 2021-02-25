PITTSBURG, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bishop-Wisecarver, a trusted industrial automation company offering proven motion solutions that are expertly designed and delivered to perform, today announced that it is the first Northern Californian company to achieve Certified Evergreen® status from the Tugboat Institute®. To attain this certification, the company underwent an extensive, rigorous assessment with the intention of continual improvement and enduring excellence around its values, practices and people.
"After 70 years of business and two generations of family leadership, Bishop-Wisecarver has solidified itself as a thriving privately owned company that can adapt to continual market changes, while giving our customers and team members confidence in our long-term commitment to their success," said Pamela Kan, Bishop-Wisecarver President. "Our values, practices and people have always guided our growth and decisions and we are proud to be associated with the other select group of private Certified Evergreen companies that share our vision and goals."
The Core of Evergreen
Becoming a Certified Evergreen company signals Bishop-Wisecarver's alignment with the seven core values, known as the Evergreen 7Ps®, that are upheld by lasting, private companies. These include the following:
- Purpose - Being passionately driven by a compelling vision and mission.
- Perseverance - Having the ambition and the resilience to overcome obstacles and keep pursuing the mission indefinitely into the future.
- People First - Engaging a workforce of talented associates who excel as a team and are motivated by the mission and the culture, as well as by total compensation, in the belief that, by taking care of them, they will take care of the customers, suppliers, partners, communities, and their families.
- Private - Taking advantage of the ability of closely-held private companies to have a longer-term view, greater confidentiality around strategies, and more operating flexibility than public or exit-oriented businesses.
- Profit - Not mistaking profit as the purpose of the business; but recognizing it is essential to survival and independence, and the most accurate measure of customer value delivered.
- Paced Growth - Having the discipline to focus on long-term strategy, balance short-term and long-term performance, and grow steadily and consistently from year to year.
- Pragmatic Innovation - Embracing a continuous-improvement process built around taking capital-efficient, calculated risks to innovate creatively within constraints.
"The purpose of a Certified Evergreen company is to make a long-term difference in the world by building and scaling private, profitable, enduring, and market-leading businesses for 100 years, or more," said Dave Whorton, CEO of the Tugboat Institute. "Bishop-Wisecarver has demonstrated its commitment to this mission and guided by Evergreen 7Ps principles, we believe it will continue positively impacting its employees, customers, suppliers, communities and families."
About Bishop-Wisecarver
Bishop-Wisecarver's proven motion solutions are expertly designed and delivered to perform, enabling customers to solve their toughest mechatronics challenges. Leveraging 70 years of experience, the company has earned the reputation of providing unmatched quality, reliability, service and engineering support for every stage of a customer's design cycle. Combining long-lasting performance with ease of installation, Bishop-Wisecarver products offer the lowest cost of ownership for a wide variety of applications ranging from Aerospace to Medical to X-Y-Z systems and more. No matter the application or extreme environmental conditions, Bishop-Wisecarver designs innovative solutions from concept to completion, from prototype to production, on time and on budget. To learn more, please visit http://www.bwc.com.
Media Contact
ERIKA POWELSON, erika@powelsoninc.com, +1 (408) 781-4981, erika@powelsoninc.com
SOURCE Bishop-Wisecarver