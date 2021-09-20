ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BitBoy Crypto, the most popular crypto content channel with more than 5 million followers, launches BitLab Academy. BitLab Academy is a premiere Cryptoasset education course that offers lessons and customized content designed by writers, researchers, and content developers to help both beginners and pros in crypto move towards being successful in the emerging industry.
With a team of industry experts versed in distilling complex crypto concepts down to easy-to-digest content, BitLab Academy seeks to build on its mission to help educate people in the crypto space so they can achieve their personal goals. While BitBoy Crypto's daily content remains free for all, BitLab Academy offers an option for those looking to take their game to the next level by tapping into a large community of skilled instructors, industry professionals, and traders to help users with every step of their journey.
Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on expanding the reach of the crypto community. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become one of the most recognized sources for opinions, news, and the latest updates on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
BitBoy Crypto Founder Ben Armstrong commented, "When I started this channel three years ago, my mission was to simply be the resource I didn't have when I got started in cryptocurrency. BitLab Academy builds on that mission by providing a streamlined and step-by-step path for those interested in deepening their understanding and involvement in the crypto community. Crypto changed my life: it gave me financial freedom, allowed me to provide for my family, and presented a path for me to start my own business with an amazing team while having fun along the way. Ultimately, my mission was and continues to be to help educate people in this space so they could achieve their personal goals. Fortunately, I have been able to do that and help more people than I could have ever imagined possible, thanks to the Bitsquad. I'm looking forward to continuing to provide value for my community both through BitBoy Crypto and BitLab Academy."
About BitBoy Crypto
About BitBoy Crypto

Ben Armstrong of BitBoy Crypto is an investor, crypto influencer, and thought leader. Over the last two years, the BitBoy Crypto brand has expanded to include a separate news division. BitBoyCrypto.com is a website dedicated to educating and informing the public on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. BitBoyCrypto.com features exclusive stories that provide a different perspective on the news than many readers get from traditional crypto news sources.
