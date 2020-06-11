LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today announced the launch of its newest product, called "Saver IRA," which is aimed at helping individuals build up retirement savings and allowing them to invest in digital assets in small increments starting with as little as $100 per month.
Saver IRA enables clients to invest in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts with recurring contributions. After signing up for a Saver IRA account, an individual can easily connect their checking or savings account online, set their recurring contribution frequency and then automatically grow their Saver IRA account every month. The account holder then selects their self-directed allocation online to control the assets they want in their account. They can choose from several leading assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Physical Gold (PG), or Dollars (USD). Account holders benefit from all the same exclusive tools, materials and resources available on the proprietary Bitcoin IRA platform.
Here are some key highlights of Saver IRA:
- Monthly Recurring Contributions: Contribute every month by connecting a checking or savings account.
- Automated Crypto Investment: Contributions are automatically invested into the cryptocurrencies selected by the client.
- No Long-Term Commitments: Pause or cancel additional contributions anytime without fees or penalties.
- Only $100 To Start: Open a new Saver IRA account with as little as $100.
- $100 Million Custody Insurance: Digital assets under custody are insured for up to $100 million.
- Significant Tax Advantages: Maximize your account growth with tax deferred and potentially tax-free investing.
Bitcoin IRA recently surpassed 50,000 account holders and $400 million in transaction volume. In April the company announced it added physical gold to its list of available assets for its clients to buy, sell or swap on the company's self-directed retirement platform.
Chris Kline, COO and Co-Founder of Bitcoin IRA said:
"We are thrilled with this announcement because it expands access to digital assets for greater masses of people that were previously unable to save and invest in cryptocurrencies for retirement. Now every person interested in starting their retirement with bitcoin has the ability to with Saver IRA. This furthers our goal to provide equal access to retirement accounts and fulfill our mission of helping more Americans retire."
For a limited time, Bitcoin IRA will waive the set-up fee for all new clients that sign up for a Saver IRA account before June 30th, 2020. Individuals interested in opening a Saver IRA account, or investing in a traditional Bitcoin IRA account can learn more at bitcoinira.com or by calling 866-333-4307.
About Bitcoin IRA
Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.
The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.
Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments, has over 50,000 account holders, and has received more than 650 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.
Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.
Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.
Mike Schrobo
press@bitcoinira.com