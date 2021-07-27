DETROIT, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a fintech media company providing news and data to retail investors and cryptocurrency traders, publishes its latest data study: Did Bitcoin Just Witness Its Largest Short Squeeze In History?

After breaking its psychological support of $30,000, investors were bearish on Bitcoin. With short positions increasing at a rapid rate, some cryptocurrency investors were calling for a short squeeze.

After reclaiming $30,000 and continuing to increase to $35,000, these short sellers began to get liquidated, causing the price of Bitcoin to continue higher. On July 25 2021, Bitcoin appreciated from $36,000 to over $40,000 within minutes.

Benzinga regularly conducts data studies and publishes its findings. Read Benzinga Reports: Bitcoin Predicted to Crush Bitcoin's ROI in 2021 for more data like this.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-short-squeeze-caused-over-1-billion-in-liquidations-301342622.html

SOURCE Benzinga

