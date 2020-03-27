PALO ALTO, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BitLeague, the leading bitcoin investment platform, has received Money Transmitter License (MTL) in IDAHO state. At the same time, BitLeague also launched the 3-month Bitcoin saving product, which pays 5.8% annually to bitcoin holders.
"After we were chosen by TechCrunch as the TOP PICK in Fintech industry at 2019 end, we continued getting more breakthrough in our business." Mr. Y. Mao, CEO of BitLeague said, "Government just decided to print trillions of dollars to bail out whatever it wants, and you should really worry about your dollar savings value at your bank account. From the beginning, we encourage people to allocate some wealth in Bitcoin, and enjoy the high yield from BitLeague term deposit products. I bet you will feel lucky many years later."
"BitLeague now allows clients to trade Bitcoin via debit and credit card. We always look for more convenient ways for people to buy bitcoin, and debit/credit card is always an easy choice. It's a tumultuous time, everyone should take care of self and family, be healthy and safeguard your assets."
