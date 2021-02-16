SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitmovin (https://bitmovin.com/) has partnered with Jan Ozer, a recognized expert in streaming media and encoding, to provide its new engineering and solutions employees with his Streaming Media 101 course (https://courses.streaminglearningcenter.com/). The course--which has been fully integrated into Bitmovin's internal learning management system--provides industry-specific content that helps new Bitmovin employees quickly and seamlessly ramp up to full productivity in their technical roles.
Jan Ozer's Streaming Media 101 delivers a streamlined video technical training experience to improve and speed the training process. With full access to the course, Bitmovin's highly innovative employees will be further empowered to deliver video solutions that reduce cost time to market, improve the viewer experience, and optimize operations.
"We needed a comprehensive video technology training course to quickly and effectively ramp up our newest back-end engineering hires to match our innovative and quickly-changing products. The integration of Jan Ozer's Streaming Media 101 course into our Bitmovin Campus learning system instantly improves our ability to train new hires," said Michael Peter, Director of HR, Bitmovin. "From technology fundamentals to production level training sessions, our hires can rapidly deliver the highest quality back-end video technology products such as our Video Encoder, Analytics, and Video Player."
Speeding Time-to-Market for Groundbreaking Viewing Experiences
Bitmovin's software solutions optimize customer operations and reduce time-to-market, resulting in the best viewer experience imaginable. Bitmovin achieves this with unparalleled device reach, flexible integration, and commitment to supporting all customers and viewers.
"Bitmovin is an innovative organization that performs multiple critical roles in the streaming media ecosystem," said Ozer. "I'm flattered and pleased that they're using my course materials to help onboard their new technology professionals."
About Jan Ozer
Jan is a streaming consultant and contributing editor to Streaming Media Magazine, where he teaches courses on Video Quality Metrics, FFmpeg, and other topics. Jan is the author of Video Encoding by the Numbers, which uses video quality metrics to direct key encoding configuration decisions and differentiate codecs and encoders, and the author of Learn to Produce Video with FFmpeg in 30 minutes or less.
About Bitmovin
Bitmovin is a leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies. The company has been at the forefront of all major developments in digital video - from building the world's first commercial adaptive streaming player to deploying the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud provider. Bitmovin works with media companies to build innovative video products.
Media Contact
Crisel Mills, Bitmovin, +1 415-989-9000, Crisel@msrcommunications.com
Jan Ozer, jozer@mindspring.com
SOURCE Bitmovin