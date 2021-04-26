SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitmovin, a world leader in online streaming video technology, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Bitmovin's CEO and Co-founder, Stefan Lederer was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. As a member of the council, Lederer will work to bring issues related to the on-demand video streaming industry--a sector that has seen steady growth over the last years, and now become critical in the Covid era--to the forefront of discussion. His first article, Cost is the Biggest Challenge for Streaming Services...and That May be a Good Thing (https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2021/04/13/cost-the-biggest-challenge-for-streaming-services--and-that-might-be-a-good-thing/?sh=1a1bd7e1104a), describes the recipe for success for smaller players and new entrants in the streaming industry.
"We are honored to welcome Stefan Lederer into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Stefan has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Stefan will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Bitmovin will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I'm excited to join the Forbes Business Council and be a part of the exclusive community of industry experts and executives that have come together to solve pressing business challenges," said Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-founder Bitmovin. "I also look forward to sharing my expertise and insights through my regular column on Forbes.com that will highlight the trends and business challenges associated with on-demand video streaming."
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
Bitmovin is an award-winning leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies and service providers. The company has been at the forefront of industry innovation and significant developments in the digital video streaming industry. Bitmovin built the world's first commercial adaptive streaming player and deployed the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology offers the most flexible and scalable media encoding, playback, and analytics solutions available with unparalleled device reach, ease of integration, and world-class customer support. Bitmovin customers benefit from optimized operations, reduced time-to-market, and the best viewer experience possible.
Bitmovin's dedication to innovation has won the company a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award, including awards from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and Streaming Media Europe Reader's Choice Award.
