BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BitRipple Inc., a provider of Metaverse solutions that enable end-to-end delivery of data with ultra-low latency across all types of challenging network environments, today announced that its Liquid Networking technology was used to demonstrate the world's first ever 8K HDR video call between new flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1-powered reference smartphones.
"Snapdragon 8 delivers groundbreaking innovations in areas consumers care about most, such as camera, gaming, connectivity, and AI. We are proud to demonstrate the world's first 8K HDR video call, which wouldn't have been possible without the help of BitRipple's Liquid Networking technology," said Mike Roberts, Vice President of Product Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "BitRipple's interactive, ultra-low latency capabilities for 8K HDR video enabled us to pull off this first of its kind demonstration of our collective technologies."
The demonstration was done during Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon's opening keynote of the Snapdragon Tech Summit on November 30, 2021 in Hawaii. The call took place between Amon in Hawaii and Verizon CTO Kyle Malady in New Jersey using Snapdragon 8-powered reference smartphones and BitRipple's Liquid Networking technology over Verizon's 5G network. You can watch a replay of the demo here.
"We were very excited to be included in this unique demonstration with Qualcomm Technologies and Verizon between the Big Island of Hawaii and New Jersey," said Mike Luby, CEO of BitRipple. "This is yet another demonstration of the incredible capabilities of BitRipple's technology to deliver the highest quality experiences over the most challenging network conditions in a low latency and reliable way."
BitRipple's Liquid Networking technology intelligently transforms data into the digital equivalent of a liquid, thus eliminating the delivery limitations inherent in all networks, especially when large data volumes need to be delivered with ultra-low latency. These characteristics make the technology particularly valuable to the Metaverse where real-time volumetric experiences are required, but not always possible with traditional networks. Liquid Networking is deployed at the application layer with very low CPU and bandwidth overhead.
Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
About BitRipple:
BitRipple software communication solutions enable Metaverse applications to deliver large volumes of data in real-time with ultra-low latency between geographically distributed endpoints over all types of networks in challenging environments. BitRipple's Liquid Networking technology is used in a variety of applications where communications require delivery of massive volumes of data at high-speed and with ultra-low latency, including Metaverse, government & defense, automotive, streaming video, and space communications. For more information on BitRipple and how Liquid Networking works, please visit http://www.bitripple.com.
Media Contact
Jim Campbell, Bitripple, +1 4088360858, soup@bitripple.com
SOURCE BitRipple