Bitrue & Legend Trading Bring OTC Services to the Masses Smooth On-Ramping for Customers Available Now

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading financial services platform Bitrue today announced a partnership with Legend Trading which will enable Bitrue to offer fiat OTC services for users worldwide. This feature is the latest in a series of innovative services provided by Bitrue, who now provides a comprehensive suite of features to function as a one-stop platform for cryptocurrency services.
This latest function enables users to convert fiat assets to cryptocurrencies, or vice versa, permitting them to begin trading coins with minimal difficulties.
For the first time, this premium service will become available to ordinary users thanks to Bitrue's solution, in accordance with Bitrue's mission to level the financial playing field. Customers will enjoy the same level of protections, liquidity and improved rates afforded to institutional investors.
"Getting started with crypto trading is often a stressful procedure where users are left wondering if their funds are secure. Bitrue offers a safe and reliable fiat trading service, as user funds do not leave the exchange during the process. The addition of a fiat gateway service will smooth the process considerably," said Curis Wang, CEO of Bitrue.
OTC services join the existing suite of diversified offerings provided by Bitrue, which includes crypto-backed loans, investment opportunities, and trading on cryptocurrencies.
Legend Trading was founded by Hao Chen, former CTO of Huobi US and cryptocurrency industry veteran. Legend is a US-compliant OTC trading platform registered as an MSB (Money Service Business).
Legend Trading offers impressive liquidity and competitive quotes through connections to major cryptocurrency exchanges and financial institutions. It is one of the few OTC service providers that supports multiple fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, HKD, GBP, JPY, and more. This partnership enables Bitrue to bring these options to institutional investors, and for the first time offer USD services to individuals.
About Bitrue
Bitrue is a digital asset management service that is disrupting the industry by adapting traditional financial services to the newly emerging crypto markets. Bitrue has a close relationship with Ripple, with whom they share a vision regarding the potential of crypto assets, and has become one of the top exchanges within the XRP community. They have become a one-stop platform for crypto traders around the world with the latest addition of fiat purchases.
More information is available at https://www.bitrue.com
About Legend Trading
Legend Trading is a cryptocurrency OTC desk. It offers deep liquidity and a customized service to institutions needing to execute large orders. Treasure Box, Legend's robust electronic trading system, has been utilized by institutions around the globe. Legend partners with major exchanges, wallets, stablecoins, DeFi service providers, Bitcoin miners including Huobi, OKEX, Bitrue, Bitmart, Tagomi, LGO Markets, Abra, Lendf.me, as well as compliance service providers CipherTrace, AnChain and Aver.
More information is available at https://www.legendtrading.com.
