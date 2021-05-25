PALO ALTO, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitscopic announced today that the US Department of Veteran's Affairs West Palm Beach Medical Center (a member of the VISN 8 Network) has signed a 5 year contract to implement the PraedAlert Clinical Surveillance Software system. This will replace the previous system from Theradoc which had been in use at the West Palm Beach Center.
Bitscopic is a Silicon Valley based data analytics company with a mission to significantly improve healthcare outcomes in VA facilities by leveraging the power of Big Data, AI and Machine Learning. Bitscopic's PraedAlert system supports the hospital's Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship programs. Bitscopic software has been installed in several VA hospitals in the US.
Bill Maher, Bitscopic's Director of Sales and Business Development, on the VA West Palm Beach Hospital's decision to implement PraedAlert:
"We're excited to be working with the VA West Palm Beach to advance their surveillance capabilities for Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship programs. PraedAlert can provide critical Infection Control and Pharmacy insights to accelerate interventions and improve care."
One of the critical capabilities that PraedAlert provides for Infection Prevention and Antimicrobial Stewardship programs is the immediate access to 5 years of lookback data at go-live. This allows hospitals to gain a more complete picture of their infection prevention status, including calculating baselines from previous years' data to determine if specific interventions should be implemented.
In addition, the system can integrate multiple sources of data to provide actionable insights, such as any specialized data systems used in the Emergency Room (ER), Operating Room and ICUs.
About Bitscopic:
Bitscopic is a Silicon Valley-based tech company focused on improving healthcare outcomes. It has used advances in Big Data technologies to augment the capabilities of the VA's Electronic Health System (VistA). Bitscopic's Praedico platform integrates electronic health data from the VA's 160+ hospitals with 9 million unique patient records in near-real time, and translates this data into actionable insights and alerts. Bitscopic has also deployed solutions for preventing hospital acquired infections, managing clinical trials, and computational biology / DNA analysis. The company's solutions have enabled healthcare providers to improve their workflows and shorten the time needed to produce reports from days to minutes.
