SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bitsIO, an international leader in Splunk consulting solutions, is pleased to announce Aleem Cummins as VP EMEA to lead regional expansion initiatives. Aleem's deep roots in the Splunk community, as well as his reputation for thought leadership and a passion for creating positive outcomes through Splunk clients and partners, make him a valuable addition to the bitsIO team. As a member of SplunkTrust and an active participant in the global Splunk ecosystem since 2013, Aleem brings a wealth of experience and will be driving opportunities-for-all initiatives with bitsIO's EMEA internship and outreach programs.
"bitsIO's excellent services earned us Splunk Partner of the Year for Professional Services in 2020. Aleem's addition to the team will help us grow in EMEA and around the globe by providing a consistent level of excellence in helping clients on their Splunk journey "commented Suman Gajavelly, bitsIO CTO & Co-Founder.
As VP EMEA, Aleem will focus on expanding bitsIO's Splunk professional services suite and managed services suite in the region, as well as helping clients with implementations, building custom solutions, growing the organization's EMEA footprint, promoting Splunk in the region, and supporting bitsIO's dedication to delivering excellent service and outcomes.
"We're excited about adding Aleem's deep Splunk expertise to the bitsIO team," said Kalpana Krishnamurthi, bitsIO CEO & Co-Founder. "We know our clients will benefit from his technical, business and regional knowledge."
In addition to helping clients extract maximum value from the powerful Splunk platform, bitsIO clients will benefit from his enthusiasm for energizing continuous improvement and optimizing well-formed outcomes, as well as his commitment to supporting the global Splunk community. Previously, Aleem had a key role on the team awarded Splunk worldwide channel partner of the year and Splunk EMEA channel partner of the year for 2016. He advises business organizations, government agencies, startups, and global leaders on the value and utility of the Splunk platform.
About bitsIO
Awarded the 2020 Partner of the Year for Professional Services, bitsIO's expert consultants help clients with enterprise security, application performance, IT Operations, Services and Observability and DevOps. with offices in the US, UK, India, and Costa Rica, bitsIO helps large and small businesses around the world harness their powerful Splunk platform and maximize their ROI.
As dedicated Splunk experts with 20 years of IT experience, bitsIO integrates, deploys best practices, develops targeted customizations, and scales the platform to meet each client's specific needs. bitsIO delivers comprehensive Splunk Managed Services by working as an extension of the client's team to extract analytics, maximize machine data utility, service day-to-day issues, provide training, and manage upgrades allowing clients to focus on their core business while bitsIO manages their Splunk environment.
Media Contact
Suman Gajavelly, bitsIO Inc, +1 (866) 624-8746 Ext: 2, suman.g@bitsioinc.com
SOURCE bitsIO Inc