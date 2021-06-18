LEWES, Del., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitsource (Bitsource Technology USA Inc.), a mining services and hardware company, announced a 1000MW North American expansion. The company currently operates over 1000 megawatts of digital asset mining globally and will expand operations through investing in 1000MW of clean energy mining within the U.S. and Canada by the end of Q2 2022.
The company is currently exploring mining sites and partnerships in multiple U.S. states, focusing on developing renewable energy sources, including solar and hydro-power. According to Bitsource's Business Development Officer for North America, Michael Whitt, "Recently, the entire industry has been expanding operations, and we're looking forward to scaling while working together with industry leaders."
In addition to providing hosting capacity for miners, the company plans to release new information on recent advances in its manufacturing division, focusing on home-based miners for consumer markets.
Organic investments in mining infrastructure will enable the company to extend its global supply chain for mining equipment to the U.S. and Canada. This strategic expansion will grant new partnership opportunities with North American companies seeking to increase mining efficiency.
About Bitsource:
Bitsource Technology USA Inc. is a mining services and hardware company developing mining and digital asset mining equipment. Bitsource operates globally and is incorporated in Delaware.
Bitsource is attending and presenting at the Mining Disrupt Expo and Conference on July 20 - July 21 in Miami, Florida.
