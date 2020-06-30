IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvore, a leading provider of AI-powered intelligence for financial institutions, today announced that it has completed a re-platforming initiative to support its financial institution clients on Microsoft Azure.
"The team from Microsoft provided expert assistance to our migration team, allowing us to seamlessly transition our core platform to Microsoft Azure," said Alan Chaney, Chief Technology Officer, Bitvore. "We're very pleased with how Azure supports our development and deployment methodologies, and we're looking forward to future development efforts with Microsoft to access applicable Azure solutions to enhance Bitvore Cellenus."
Bitvore Cellenus is an AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business performance for companies, industries and markets. Bitvore Cellenus ingests massive amounts of unstructured data (including news, press releases, SEC filings/proxy statements, earnings call transcripts and more) and uses advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to provide data sets that include material business events, trended sentiment, growth and risk scoring, as well as comparative/ predictive analytics to drive better business outcomes. Consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore Cellenus, provides customers with the "crystal ball" needed to help identify emerging risk and opportunity.
"Many financial institutions are looking to use unstructured data to gain valuable insights," said Paul Maher, GM, Industry Experiences at Microsoft Corp. "By adopting Microsoft Azure, Bitvore will be able to innovate more quickly and help its clients accelerate their access to its AI-powered data sets."
Bitvore and Microsoft are also collaborating to make Bitvore's data sets available in enhanced analytics and decisioning tools including Microsoft Power BI and Dynamics 365 Customer Insights via Microsoft AppSource. More information on these developments will be forthcoming in 2020.
About Bitvore
Bitvore provides unprecedented business insights from unstructured data. Our products are deployed in over seventy of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to make faster and more effective decisions so they outperform the competition. Our flagship product, Bitvore Cellenus is a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business performance for companies, industries, markets and municipal obligors. Consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore Cellenus provides customers with the "crystal ball" needed to identify emerging risk and opportunity. To learn more, visit www.bitvore.com.
