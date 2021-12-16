GARDENA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON America Inc., a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, announces the promotion of Mark Hernandez to VP of Thermal Printing Solutions. Mark will be responsible for overseeing BIXOLON's thermal printing business.

Mark's knowledge and expertise in the thermal printing industry will provide continued support to BIXOLON America's advanced thermal printing technologies for the North America market.

"I am honored and privileged to transition into this new role and join our BIXOLON America leadership team," said Mark. "The industry is experiencing an accelerated change and disruption considering the global pandemic and supply chain challenges. More than ever our customer base can rely on BIXOLON America to help them navigate and alleviate the difficulties they may be facing. BIXOLON America is focused and committed to using and evolving our technology, solutions, and supply chain efficiency to elevate the support we provide our strategic partners and customer base."

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto-ID, and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing, manufacturing, and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2021, for the eighth consecutive year, BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha. To learn more about BIXOLON's printing solutions, visit bixolonusa.com or call your local BIXOLON representative.

Media Contact

Liz Crouch, BIXOLON America, 858-764-4580, liz.crouch@bixolonusa.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE BIXOLON

