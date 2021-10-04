SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer, is pleased to announce that a range of BIXOLON label printers are now certified with SOTI Connect. BIXOLON printers, when paired with SOTI Connect, make printer management easy. Deploy your printer solutions quickly with total visibility, and increase uptime of AIDC devices with SOTI Connect.
SOTI Connect is an IoT solution built for business that provides complete lifecycle management of IoT devices within an organization. Its highly flexible, data-driven architecture means that new IoT devices can be quickly supported and managed, reducing the time-to-market for IoT initiatives.
Most notably, BIXOLON's XD5 Series and XL5 Series of label printers are among the printer devices certified with SOTI Connect, providing you with business-critical identification and printer management.
The following BIXOLON desktop printers are certified with SOTI Connect:
- XD5-40t
- XD5-40d
- XL5-40
- XT5-40
- SLP-TX400
- SLP-TX420
- SLP-TX220
- SLP-DX420
- SLP-DX220
- SLP-DL410
The BIXOLON mobile printers will also be added to the SOTI Connect compatible lineup later this year. For more information about BIXOLON devices and their compatibility with SOTI Connect, contact us here.
About BIXOLON
BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto-ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing, and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2021, for the seventh consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.
About SOTI
SOTI is a proven innovator and industry leader for mobility and IoT management. Globally, over 17,000 companies depend on SOTI to enable their strategies for mobile devices, applications, content as well as endpoints for the Internet of Things. SOTI's commitment to innovation ensures your business has the solutions you need to take mobility to endless possibilities.
