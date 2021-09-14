SONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer, launches the SRP-S3000 premium 3-inch linerless printer and the SRP-S200 world's first 2-inch linerless printer. Featuring advanced LinerlessPro™ technology, the SRP-S3000 offers an outstanding capability of producing linerless extreme labels with a high print quality. Built to provide optimised operations for repositionable linerless media, the compact SRP-S200 is ideal for use in small spaces.
With support for flexible programming languages including BXL / POS, SLCS, BPL-Z™ and BPL-C™, the performance-rich SRP-S3000 is compatible with both linerless and liner label media options. Its LinerlessPro™ Technology powered by a highly anti-adhesive Platen Roller, Auto Cutter and Paper Basket ensures high reliability when producing linerless extreme labels at fast print speed of up to 200 mm/sec. Its colour display allows users to change the printer settings with ease and check the number of pending labels, making it ideal for counting orders. The SRP-S3000 supports 3 media widths using 2 partitions and has a built-in B-Melodist. Connectivity via USB V2.0, Ethernet, Serial and optional WLAN is provided.
Supporting two media widths, the super compact SRP-S200 is suitable for restick linerless printing. The first ever 2-inch linerless printer printing up to 150 mm restick media per second at 203dpi. Offering seamless wired connectivity via USB V2.0 FS, Ethernet or Serial. With a special paper path design, a guillotine cutting system and Taken Sensor™, the two new printers guarantee interruption-free linerless printing. A specialised back-feeding function alongside paper saving mode will also be supported just as the previous SRP-S300 Series to enable cost-efficient media expenses. Alongside toolless maintenance opportunities, the SRP-S3000 and the SRP-S200 both feature IP23 sealed water-resistant design and an internal power supply to support stable operation in cafeterias or kitchens.
"As an industry leader in linerless printing technology, we felt the necessity to diversify our line-up to meet fast growing customers' needs," says John Kim, BIXOLON Marketing Director. "We are committed to out-performing the competition by continually developing new solutions that are backed by superior performance yet are environmentally responsible."
Availability
The SRP-S3000 and the SRP-S200 are available now to order for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region. The product will then be available to purchase from BIXOLON America and BIXOLON Europe's sales regions from January 2022.
For more information visit http://www.BIXOLON.com, subscribe to blog.bixolon.com, or speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.
Media Contact
Jandy Kim, BIXOLON Co., Ltd., +82-31-218-5500, jandy@bixolon.com
LIZ CROUCH, BIXOLON America Inc., +1-763-300-1513, liz.thon@bixolonusa.com
SOURCE BIXOLON Co., Ltd.