SONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer, launches the latest addition, the SRP-S320 to its SRP-S300 3-inch linerless printer Series. Built to last for permanent linerless label printing, ideal for use with electronic scales in Retail environments, the new printer offers an additional high media roll capacity of up to 120 mm outside diameter.
Featuring an enhanced silicone-coated Platen Roller with embossed surface to ensure smooth printing and enhances abrasion, making it ideal for strong levels of adhesion linerless printing. Enabling uninterrupted operation thanks to its Anti-jamming features; special paper path design and an automatic guillotine cutting system. The SRP-320 also incorporates an optional Taken Sensor™ that stops printing until current label has been removed from the printer.
The SRP-S320 produces linerless labels at fast print speed of up to 150 mm/sec. Its partitions and sensors provide a choice of 4 different media widths including 40 / 58 / 62 / 80 mm, without the need to change settings through utility or dip switch. The Thermal printer comes with standard USB V2.0 and Ethernet connectivity as well as optional Serial, WLAN and Bluetooth interface.
In common with its family model, the SRP-S320 also offers a specialised back-feeding function to minimize the top margin of the label and saves overall media expenses for users. Its voice error message and alarm functions inform users with audio and visual indications. A built-in power supply saves counter space and protects the printer against water damage. An easy to replace Auto Cutter is included.
"As the economic and environmental benefits of the original SRP-S300 has been well received within the market, we are optimistic for the SRP-S320 with a larger media roll diameter capacity," says John Kim, BIXOLON Marketing Director. "The new linerless printer will support potential growth across industries while broadening its range of applications."
Availability
The SRP-S320 is available now for order for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region. The product will then be available to purchase from BIXOLON America and BIXOLON Europe's sales regions from April 2021.
For more information visit http://www.BIXOLON.com, subscribe to blog.bixolon.com, or speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.
Media Contact
Jandy Kim, BIXOLON, +82-31-218-5500, jandy@bixolon.com
SOURCE BIXOLON