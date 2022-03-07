SEONNAM-SI, South Korea, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --BIXOLON Co., Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label, and POS Printer manufacturer today announced the launch of the NEW XT3-40, 4-inch entry-level Industrial label printer. A compact, high-performance printer, offering best-in-class compatibility.
Sharing design similarities with BIXOLON's award-winning XT5-40 series, the XT3-40 supports 4-inch (114 mm) media width and is available as XT3-40 (203 dpi) and XT3-43 (300 dpi) print resolution options to ensure the highest quality label production. The XT3-40 supports fast data processing and print speeds of up to 8 ips, while providing full compatibility with market-leading programming languages including SLCS, BPL-Z™ and BPL-E™.
Its compact yet user-friendly design and durable metal body allows easy installation in narrow spaces. The XT3-40 features a 2.4-inch full-colour LCD display with intuitive buttons to efficiently manage the printer's setup and control. The printer also supports up to 450-metre ribbon handling plus built-in Bluetooth, WiFi, Parallel, USB, Serial, Ethernet and USB host interfaces. Alongside the field-installable media handling options including a peeler and auto cutter plus factory-installed rewinder and peeler.
XT3-40 is compatible with label design software including BIXOLON's Label Artist™, Label Artist™ Mobile (iOS and Android), and BarTender®. The Printer's Twin Function™ can easily copy the printer settings and data (templates, images and fonts) to other printers via USB storage. Plus, the optional XPM™, BIXOLON's web-based printer remote control profile manager, to monitor the printer's status and give warning messages to ensure maximum productivity and minimized downtime.
"BIXOLON is continuously extending its industrial label printer line-up" cites John Kim Marketing Director, BIXOLON Ltd. "XT3-40 is the smart choice for economic, high-volume barcode printing requirements found in Logistics, Manufacturing and Warehousing industries due to its compact yet rugged design and high-performance capabilities."
