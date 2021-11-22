GARDENA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global Mobile, Label and POS Printer manufacturer is pleased to announce it has been named the World's leading Mobile Receipt Printer Manufacturer by the Japanese research firm Chunichisha Co., Ltd. for the eighth consecutive year. Cited in Chunichisha's Whole Picture of the Printer Market Report, published in November of 2021, the report highlights BIXOLON's sustained position of having the highest mobile receipt printer market share globally.
Since entering the market in 2007 with the SPP-R200 compact mobile printer, BIXOLON has built an impressive portfolio of high quality, compact receipt, label and linerless label printing solutions, by introducing the next-generation SPP-R200III, SPP-R210, SPP-R310 and SPP-R410 mobile printers. Its mobile printing solutions support cutting-edge connectivity, including Dual-band WLAN (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), MFi certified Bluetooth and embedded NFC tags. These models are designed for dual-purpose receipting and multi-purpose labelling for standard or lineless label media. BIXOLON has complimented its product line by introducing B-linerless™, a cost-effective, eco-friendly linerless labelling solution offering temporary re-stick or permanent labelling options.
BIXOLON had been expanding its mobile printer line-up and software to meet the diverse requirements from a variety of industries. Adding a rugged pure range of mobile label printers, the XM7-20, XM7-40 and SPP-L3000 offers reliable high-volume label capabilities. Highlighted features include a LCD display, easy-to-open peeler, smart batteries with outstanding capacity, drop protection of up to 2.1 meters and an IP54-rating. These mobile label printers are ideal for a traditional supply chain, omni-channel retailing and field service operations.
BIXOLON's web-based printer profile management software XPM™, accompanies its premium-level models guarantees excellent performance for prolonged operation. This real-time printer management solution enables workflows to be streamlined, and monitors the status of individual batteries to ensure health visibility before impacting productivity
"We are extremely proud of our ongoing the success within the mobile printer market and celebrate that we have been named the World's leading mobile receipt printer manufacturer for the last eight years," explains John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON CO. Ltd., "As the mobile printer market continues to evolve, BIXOLON has committed to listing to the market and fulfilling demand by producing industry-leading products which pair with cutting-edge software support. We strongly believe this exertion will enable BIXOLON to sustain its global leadership position within the mobile printing market for many years to come."
Media Contact
Hanna, Bixolon Co., Ltd, 82312185500, hanna@bixolon.com
LIZ CROUCH, BIXOLON America, 858 764 4580, liz.thon@bixolonusa.com
SOURCE Bixolon Co., Ltd