WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizagi, a leader in low-code automation, has made a series of platform announcements at Bizagi Catalyst, the annual event for process automation and transformation professionals. The virtual conference brings together people from across the globe to discuss success strategies and best practices for automation and transformation programs.
At this year's event, Gustavo Gomez, CEO and Rachel Brennan, VP of Product Marketing, made several important announcements about the future of the Bizagi platform:
Process Mining Available Now – Customers of Bizagi Modeler Enterprise can now access process mining capabilities, a feature that enables customers to leverage their process data to optimize business operations. This new capability allows organizations to automate as-is process discovery, provide accurate business impact analysis and help teams focus on the change that will provide the most value.
Bizagi Unlimited - Coming 2022 – It was also announced that the platform will be moving to the innovative Bizagi Unlimited delivery model. This new model will offer customers a choice of cadence when it comes to their use of the latest features. The offering is made up of three channels– Early Adopters, Innovation and Enterprise– which describe their innovation approach, but each can map to any size of organization. The model offers maximum flexibility for customers, even enabling the ability to run multiple instances that move at different speeds if required.
Among the new features coming to the platform under Bizagi Unlimited, an ongoing stream of functionality designed to enable successful Citizen Developer programs will be included. The strategy recognizes the clear and critical role that this group of professionals will play in enterprise innovation in the future. Further, this provides the answer to a shortage of IT resources in the face of ever-increasing demand for technology to support innovation in business operations.
"These announcements reflect our commitment to provide the most intelligent and flexible platform for process automation. We do this by continually removing the barriers that can prevent organizations from achieving what they seek in transformation programs," said Gustavo Gomez, Bizagi CEO.
