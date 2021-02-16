WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizagi, a leading enterprise cloud platform for digital automation and business process improvement, today released a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ Study conducted by Forrester Consulting. Based on interviews with Bizagi customers spanning financial services, public sector, logistics and professional services, this case study examines the costs and benefits of deploying an enterprise-wide process automation program based on Bizagi's Low-Code Intelligent Process Automation Platform. Organizations can calculate their own potential rewards using the report's ROI estimator.
Automating business processes is not a new concept, and a recent Forrester survey found that over 60% of the surveyed organizations are reconsidering their process automation strategy based upon new work patterns, like a remote workforce, or economic circumstances, like a global pandemic. Organizations across various industries, from financial services and banking to manufacturing, are accelerating their digital business transformations to better improve customer experience, increase employee productivity, reduce cost, and retain, win and serve customers. Process automation can play a key part in all of these strategic initiatives, and Bizagi's low-code process automation platform allows organizations to model, simulate and automate business processes for simple and complex process workloads.
"I was originally a very skeptical evaluator to low-code solutions," said an enterprise modernization project manager at a public sector organization examined by the study. "But through reevaluating the tools, the costs to acquire the tools, creating the team, deploying the system and maintaining it, Bizagi really won out in that conversation. It's the best fit for our environments."
The conducted TEI study showcases, on average, a ROI of 288% and $33.3M in business benefits over three years. The main benefits are centered around end-user productivity, cost savings and business impact, with the study finding, roughly $19.6 million in gains for end-users, $6.5 million in cost savings, and over $7 million in incremental profits due to automating processes with Bizagi's low-code intelligent process automation platform.
"Over the last seven years, we have gone through a business and technological transformation. We had to replace a lot of systems and business practices," said the director of finance and administration at a professional services company examined in this study. "But at the heart of all this architecture is our visual process automation platform that is Bizagi. I truly believe that whatever changes in the context of our business, we will now be able to adapt quickly to it because of the flexibility that Bizagi brings us."
