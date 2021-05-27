WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizagi, a leader in process automation software, reports a strong end to its fiscal year after 83% growth in U.S. sales and 122% increase in cloud sales, several executive new hires, including its first CIO, as well as the move of its global headquarters to Washington, D.C.
Bizagi's move to establish the global headquarters in Washington, D.C. allows the intelligent automation pioneer to best serve and support public sector customers in the United States. This comes after Bizagi received its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification in June 2020. The certification allows public sector customers to benefit from fully integrated hyperautomation in a secure cloud environment, accelerating cloud transformation by securely connecting people, applications, devices and data as part of a seamless digital process.
"After helping numerous U.S. companies and government agencies we are extremely pleased to be making Washington, D.C. our global home," said Gustavo Gomez, Bizagi CEO. "This move will improve our access to our U.S. clientele and enable us to continue tapping into highly specialized talent around the world."
Bizagi's continued growth is supported by several new leadership appointments:
- Stephan Rioux, Chief Revenue Officer, establishes strategic alignment for all revenue-related functions, including sales, professional services, customer success, customer support, alliances and channels. The tech veteran comes from the CRO role at Element AI, recently acquired by ServiceNow and previous to Element AI spent 20 years in sales leadership roles at JW Player, Adobe and JetForm, acquired by Adobe.
- Antonio Vazquez, Chief Information Officer, is a results-oriented IT leader who promotes innovation and operational excellence. With more than 20 years experience, Antonio has led digital transformation programs for multinational companies across several industries and held positions at LG Electronics, Accenture and NH Hotels.
- Rafael Contreras, Global VP of Partners, joins to take the lead on Bizagi's global partner programs. He brings a wealth of industry expertise, having delivered innovative strategies at top enterprise businesses over 20+ years. Rafael joins Bizagi from ServiceNow, having previously run programs at companies including Vantive, Kana, PeopleSoft and Salesforce.
- Aali Qureshi, Vice President of Global Solutions Consulting, focuses on delivering business value to his clients, specializing in areas such as blockchain and hyperautomation to drive strategic and comprehensive 360 degree initiatives. Aali has spent the last 20 years working with public and private sector clients covering Financial Services, Manufacturing, as well as Civilian and Defense for governments across the globe.
"2020 was a landmark year in so many ways, but our commitment to supporting our customers and empowering them to meet their own goals remained paramount," said Gustavo Gomez, CEO of Bizagi. "As we set new goals for the years ahead and welcome new leadership, team members and customers, our commitment to delivering strong business benefits will not waver."
According to a study conducted by an independent research firm, Bizagi was found to deliver 288% ROI and an average of $33.3M in business benefits over three years. Bizagi's customers, Citizens Bank, Adidas, Deutsche Post DHL, Takeda, Old Mutual, ManpowerGroup, among others, also benefit from its 60+ international partners, with Bizagi having recently signed numerous significant new SI and Technology Alliance partnerships.
To learn more about Bizagi's Low-Code Process Automation platform please visit http://www.bizagi.com/en/platform/automation.
