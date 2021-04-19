SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizmatics, the leading healthcare technology company that created PrognoCIS EHR, successfully completed certification with Surescripts for Electronic Prior Authorization.
Surescripts serves the nation with a nationwide network for medication and clinical information in the United States. Surescripts Electronic Prior Authorization reduces administrative duties to streamline the necessary prior authorization steps. In fact, in a recent study by America's Health Insurance Plans, 71% of providers who implemented electronic prior authorization (ePA) solution into their process showed a shorter wait time for patients because the prior authorization protocol takes much less time.
For Bizmatics, Surescripts Electronic Prior Authorization improves their already robust offerings for Ambulatory Medical Practices. The PrognoCIS platform includes workflows that deliver a full range of tools for practice management, e-prescription, telemedicine and medical billing. PrognoCIS EHR offers customized solutions for clinics, making patient care a priority while increasing efficiency and improving bottom-line for medical practices.
Surescripts Electronic Prior Authorization certification increases clinics ability to treat patients confidently and quickly through the PrognoCIS platform. Adding Surescripts Electronic Prior Authorization certification to their current applications means a streamlined approach to the authorization process for their clients and patients.
"We are excited to add Electronic Prior Authorization services from Surescripts to our electronic Prescription workflow that is already rich with features like Real Time Formulary, Real Time Prescription benefit and Medication Adherence" said Vinay Deshpande, CEO, Bizmatics Inc. "The process not only enhances clinical and operational efficiency but also expedites access to medication and treatment for the patients, improving overall health outcomes."
Removing manual tasks and eliminating the need for antiquated processes like calls, faxing, and emails - ePA capabilities give healthcare organizations the ability to dramatically reduce the time between the request for authorization and approval. This translates to a shorter wait time for patients, less discomfort, higher satisfaction, and ultimately an improved process to make treatment available as soon as possible.
"Medication only works if patients can access, afford and adhere to it," said Kelly Bundy, Manager of Product Innovation at Surescripts. "Our Electronic Prior Authorization solution streamlines the process and eliminates phone calls and faxes, which helps patients get needed medications faster and with less hassle, ultimately improving overall care by increasing medication adherence."
Surescripts Electronic Prior Authorization certification provides efficient connectivity with the payers, speeds up and simplifies the entire prior authorization process. Much of the needed information auto populates into forms, allowing your staff to have access to patient's correct information, dramatically reducing the risk of clerical error. Staff can easily see whether patients need prior authorization for their treatment and are quickly led through the process to completion. With Electronic Prior Authorization, the entire process can be handled in real time, on the spot, saving time for physicians, administrators, pharmacists, and patients.
About Bizmatics Inc: A leading EHR company, Bizmatics provides clinical and business productivity software and services to ambulatory medical clinics -small, large, and multi-specialty. Our cloud-based application, PrognoCIS is a fully-integrated solution comprising of EHR, Telemedicine, Practice Management, Medical Billing and Patient Engagement tools.
