The partnership delivers greater visibility to medical providers and a superior healthcare experience for patients.
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizmatics, a leading provider of clinical and business productivity software and services to ambulatory medical clinics, and Zocdoc, the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, have announced a partnership to integrate Bizmatic's Electronic Health Record (EHR) Software – PrognoCIS – with Zocdoc's leading platform technology for new patient acquisition.
This interface enables patients to find doctors and book appointments online instantly. Any clinic using Zocdoc with PrognoCIS will have appointments booked via Zocdoc automatically transferred into PrognoCIS. Both new and existing patients can schedule appointments using Zocdoc, free of charge.
"PrognoCIS's partnership with Zocdoc offers medical professionals greater access to new patients as well as better communication with existing patients while driving down costs," says Vinay Deshpande, CEO and Co-founder of Bizmatics. "Patients will have greater transparency with their health care needs and better access to their medical practitioners."
"We're proud to partner with Bizmatics to help simplify Americans' search for quality health care," said Kate Kline, Zocdoc's President of Health Systems. "Our continued growth with partners like Bizmatics is indicative of Zocdoc's ongoing momentum in the healthcare space, and a milestone in our efforts to increase practice efficiency for providers while helping every type of patient to find and book every type of care."
If you are a healthcare provider who wants to reach new patients or ease the scheduling process for existing patients, you can learn more at https://www.zocdoc.com/partner/prognocis.
About Zocdoc
Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.
About Bizmatics: Now A Business Unit of Harris Computer
A leading EHR company, Bizmatics provides clinical and business productivity software and services to ambulatory medical clinics -small, large, and multi-specialty. Our cloud-based application, PrognoCIS is a fully integrated solution comprising of EHR, Telemedicine, Practice Management, Medical Billing and Patient Engagement tools.
Media Contact
Deeya Ranjan, Bizmatics Inc, 1 4083733030, dranjan@bizmaticsinc.com
SOURCE Bizmatics Inc