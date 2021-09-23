SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bizmatics announced the rollout of a new and exciting feature for their electronic health record software, PrognoCIS. Physicians can now see patients across multiple time zones. This simplifies appointment booking for both the physician and the patient. The new enhancement allows the provider or patient to set the appointment based on their individual location across US, eliminating the confusion in scheduling telemedicine appointments in separate time zones.
"Our commitment to simplify care delivery is further solidified by supporting telehealth appointments across different time zones. This increases our scale of efficiency and adds value to the existing telemedicine services," says Vinay Deshpande, CEO and Co-founder, Bizmatics Inc. "Synchronizing appointments across varying locations and time zones is a win-win for both – the clinicians and patients."
For physicians using telemedicine, this feature provides new functionality that has become exceptionally important. Previously, EHR systems could not capture the time zone, which complicated the process for providers working in various states.
CMS rules have allowed providers to practice telemedicine in different states. This feature has now been incorporated in PrognoCIS. Providers are not restricted to conduct their practice based on their location. If providers have telemedicine solutions, PrognoCIS allows them to easily set up and carry out patient care anywhere, at any time.
This enhancement is beneficial in two ways:
- Increase in patient volume. Seeing patients without geographic restrictions means that providers can see a greater pool of patients with an improved view of availability to schedule appointments accordingly.
- Increase in patient engagement. PrognoCIS makes it simple for patients to connect with the providers of their choice without limit by location.
For PrognoCIS users, the Appointment Scheduler feature is more robust. When the time zone feature is enabled, providers can schedule an appointment for the patient based on the provider's allowed service states and the corresponding time zone. Users can see the various time zones on appointments, making it far simpler to organize their own schedules.
About Bizmatics Inc.: Bizmatics Inc. is a healthcare technology company serving the needs of Ambulatory Medical Practices of all sizes and specialties. Based in Silicon Valley since 2001, Bizmatics has engineered and serviced PrognoCIS, a cloud-based EHR Software that helps providers take utmost care of their patients by seamlessly integrating practice management, telehealth and patient engagement solutions. Bizmatics was acquired by Harris Healthcare Group in 2021 to complement and add greater value to their existing portfolio of EHR and RCM services.
